Air New Zealand unveiled its new uniform to the public for the first time on Friday.
The collection was designed by Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead, with prints designed by tā moko artist Te Rangitu Netana.
The new uniform has largely been met with a positive reaction from the public, with few expressing reservations about the pilot’s look.
When acclaimed Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead was ready to launch her designs for the new Air New Zealand uniform, she told the Herald that “pleasing everybody” kept her up “all night”.
While the designer was never going to make everyone happy with the new look, she has certainly impressed most.
International and local media reaction to the new wardrobe for the airline unveiled on Friday has been largely positive, noting the refined aesthetic and storytelling elements that reflect national and cultural identity as points of difference.
An article by the Telegraph asked if it is the most elegant cabin crew uniform in the skies, ranking the collection in the top spot for airline attire.
“Elegant and well-cut, with drape-neck details inspired by some of the Princess of Wales’ favourite dresses, this uniform is a future classic,” wrote head of fashion Lisa Armstrong.
Damien Woolnough, fashion editor of the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, said the collection “brings a regal look”, adding that its meaningful and refined features served as a good example for Qantas, which announced it is searching for a new uniform designer in January.
“The combination of Wickstead’s elegant and refined aesthetic with UK-based [Te Rangitu] Netana’s contemporary storytelling techniques is an easy example for Qantas executives to reference,” he wrote.
Luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller, which has a circulation of more than 700,000, called the new wardrobe a “master class in cultural celebration“ in its article headline. Its global editorial director Divia Thani also said on social media the uniforms were ”so beautiful”.
Viva‘sfashion editor Dan Ahwa argued the airline’s new uniform represents modern multiculturalism. Compared with the current uniform designed by Dame Trelise Cooper, which plays with the Kiwi sense of humour with its Kiwiana waistcoat, Ahwa said it was time for a design that connected more meaningfully to national identity.
“Another contentious print from the current uniforms is the polarising design on the back of the men’s waistcoat, with references to kiwiana tropes including buzzy bees and the phrase ‘always blow on the pie’. While there’s room for humour and nostalgia, the time feels right to provide staff with prints that feel more aligned with our general desire for connection to our identity.“
On social media, notable Kiwis who weighed in included Cooper, the designer of the current colourful Air NZ uniform.
“Congratulations Emilia, fly high and proud. We are so excited to see your elegant new uniform take flight for this next evolution in the Air New Zealand journey,” she wrote on Wickstead’s Instagram post.
On the Herald’s Facebook post, one user wrote: “Why not go for comfort for the pilots? They look like Victorians with the pin stripe suit.”
But for every negative comment there was a counter-positive. “It’s great. Love the double-breasted, great to see hats and the inclusion of Pacific peoples with the faitaga. Overall a very inclusive representation of us,” wrote one user on Air NZ’s Instagram reel.