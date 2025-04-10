“I’ve been brought on board to design for 6000 people and to make them feel comfortable and the best versions of themselves,” Wickstead says.

“That is a huge responsibility and I take it very, very seriously ... but I hope that from having listened to everybody, understanding what their likes and their dislikes are... that they’re wearing the uniform as opposed to the uniform wearing them”.

“I feel like I’ve ticked those boxes and hopefully it’s gonna be a grand success,” Wickstead says.

A blouse and skirt from Air NZ's new uniform collection, designed by Emilia Wickstead.

Remarkably, Wickstead didn’t suffer from much of a creative block during the process. “I had probably too many ideas, and that was a little bit problematic,” she says.

“I had lots of different colours and little tweaks and ideas, and it was hard actually, because you want to represent so many things and ... this is your one moment to shine on a global scale for New Zealand.

A kākā feather print waistcoat replaces the current 'Kiwiana' design.

While working with purple was a non-negotiable, given its status as the national carrier’s signature colour, the designer shared the thoughtful reasoning behind her choice of that particular shade.

“It felt like a shade of purple that I feel passionate about, that I love, that felt strong and impactful, that felt ... almost like quite a responsible purple, very strong.”

Key pieces in the collection include “The Fine Print – Dress", featuring an intricate kōwhai print, and “The Collective Thread – Shirt", adorned with purapura whetū patterns. There is a bold pinstripe suit for pilots and Pasifika team members will also trial an Ie Faitaga.

From 2026, the new uniform will be rolled out across the airline’s network.

Each garment showcases intricate patterns rich in stories, designed to empower and reflect New Zealand’s identity. Some of the features are only visible to the person wearing the garment - the cabin crew jackets, for example, are lined with a detailed print of purple kākā feather, while the ones for pilots are lined with kiwi feather.

“There was that idea that they were ... putting on their cloak, their role of responsibility and carrying that weight on their shoulder - and it was for them, you know,” an emotional Wickstead explained at an exclusive first-look event on Thursday night.

“As you walk, it’s bringing that mana back to how we dress and how our spiritual kind of self should represent.”

In an Air New Zealand press release, chief executive Greg Foran said the uniform represents the best of Air NZ and Aotearoa.

“For us, this is more than just a uniform. It is a celebration of our people, our culture, and our values. Air NZ has never been about standing still or blending in. We have a tradition of being bold, showcasing what makes us unique, and celebrating our team members.

“Our new uniform encapsulates everything we stand for – a combination of innovation, rich cultural heritage, and a deep sense of pride and belonging.”

A collaboration of two powerhouses: Emilia Wickstead and Te Rangitu Netana.

Collaborating with Wickstead is Bristol-based tā moko artist Te Rangitu Netana (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai and Te Arawa), whose hand-drawn print designs used in the uniforms are a “reflection of the land, the sea and the connections that bind us all as Kiwi,” he said.

Wickstead describes her collaboration with Netana as a valuable experience, saying she has “learned a lot” from him. She refers to him as a “teacher”, a “great storyteller” and a “talented artist”.

“I’m not Māori. I’m Polynesian, New Zealand, Italian,” she tells the Herald.

Air New Zealand's new pilot uniform.

“So it was really, really important for me to do everything correctly, and it was really important for me as well to collaborate and to learn – and that’s exactly what we did.

Air NZ said an onboard wearer trial will begin in May, before a period of testing and feedback from staff members. From 2026, the new uniform will be rolled out across the airline’s network.

The airline’s current uniform was designed by Trelise Cooper, who first launched the iconic yet polarising collection in 2011. Before that, from 2005, the staff wore a collection designed by Zambesi.

The collection in a snapshot

The Fine Print – Dress : Includes a tui knot neckline, featuring the iconic kōwhai print, inspired by Māori heritage and the story of Ngatoro-i-Rangi, symbolising protection, responsibility, and belonging.

: Includes a tui knot neckline, featuring the iconic kōwhai print, inspired by Māori heritage and the story of Ngatoro-i-Rangi, symbolising protection, responsibility, and belonging. The Collective Thread – Shirt : A versatile, inclusive design with bold prints and a tui knot neckline, designed to be worn by any crew or ground staff member.

: A versatile, inclusive design with bold prints and a tui knot neckline, designed to be worn by any crew or ground staff member. The Wrap Around – Trench : Features a purple pinstripe, offering both craftsmanship and comfort.

: Features a purple pinstripe, offering both craftsmanship and comfort. The Woven One – Ie Faitaga : A cultural garment to be trialled by Pacific people celebrating the rich heritage of the Pacific community.

: A cultural garment to be trialled by Pacific people celebrating the rich heritage of the Pacific community. The Runway Cut – Waistcoat: A new waistcoat for male crew members and ground staff, cloaking the wearer in mana and authority.

