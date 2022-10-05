Anita Wigl'it will be joining Air New Zealand for a world record attempt. Photo / Supplied

World Pride 2023 is landing in Sydney this February and to celebrate Air New Zealand is raising the rainbow flag to new heights, with a world record attempt.



The national carrier has announced its intention to get into the record books by hosting the "world's highest drag show" at 12,000 metres.



As the first time the World Pride event has been held in the Southern Hemisphere, the airline says it was inspired to make some history of its own.



Air New Zealand will be flying a special San Francisco to Sydney direct service on 20 February, and Auckland to Sydney on 24 February, with Pride-themed entertainment onboard.

The flights will be MC'd by, star of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Anita Wigl'it.



The airline says it will be using the galley and aisles to host a flying cabaret of dance, drag and other routines. With a flight time of just over 15 hours, it might be the longest drag show as well.



"Expect silliness, fabulous entertainment and a trip so enjoyable that the journey is just as good as the destination," says Wigl'it.



Beyond the record attempt, the airline's GM for Short Haul Jeremy O'Brien says that it will be a celebration of diversity among passengers and crew.



"The flights are part of our wider mission to tautoko (support) employees and customers who are part of the Rainbow community and advocate for inclusion," he said.



The "Air New Zealand Pink" packages will be sold via the Grabaseat website from $899 per person.

LOVERS! For the first time ever, WorldPride is coming to the Southern Hemisphere. YES! I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney on 24 February, 2023 at The Domain. Can’t wait to see you there! 💖 https://t.co/ExghPi5NEw pic.twitter.com/Wt0q1Szg2n — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 23, 2022

Pride Down Under

The Sydney premiere of World Pride coinciding with the annual Mardi Gras will see thousands of extra seats flying into New South Wales.

In what has been dubbed the "Kylie Effect" - the pop singer Kylie Minogue announced that she would be performing a one-off show at World Pride, which saw a spike in travel bookings into the Harbour City.

Her performance at the 24 February opening show was sold out, as of this morning.

The NSW Minister for Tourism and Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin, said: "Sydney is ready to host the first World Pride in the Southern Hemisphere – we're expecting 500,000 attendees and tens of thousands of international visitors."