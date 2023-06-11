Some believed airlines’ poor track record with luggage and high fees had pushed people to stretch their carry-on limits. Photo / 123RF

Air Canada is cracking down on passengers’ oversized carry-on bags according to travellers online.

Those flying with Air Canada may want to double-check the size and weight of their carry-on bag following complaints from travellers.

Online, travellers claim airline employees at airports in Canada such as Toronto Pearson International Airport have been more thorough in weighing and measuring personal items and carry-on bags.

People who expected to sneak their over-stuffed bag or heavy suitcase on board were “having complete meltdowns” when hit with baggage fees at the gate, one traveller said on Thursday at YYZ airport.

However, Todd Hirsch added people were clearly pushing the carry-on baggage restrictions, trying to take “giant duffle bags and full suitcases on board” and he sided with the airline.

Another traveller claimed a similar thing had happened in a Vancouver airport the day before.

Air Canada passengers must ensure their cabin bags are light enough to lift into the overhead bins and no larger than 55cm x 40cm x 23cm. One additional personal item can be taken too but it must be smaller than 33cm x 43cm x 16cm and fit under the seat in front of you.

Air Canada has not changed its policy, according to local news website Daily Hive, but said airport workers were reminding people of the limits so storage space could be shared fairly.

Responses to Hirsch’s tweet were divided. Some believed airlines’ poor track record with luggage and high fees had pushed people to stretch their carry-on limits.

“If they [airlines] stopped charging for checked baggage [an obvious cash grab] and stopped losing checked bags, people wouldn’t feel the need to bring everything in a carry on,” they wrote.

“If the airlines didn’t continually lose suitcases and airports didn’t routinely botch their baggage handling services, then too much baggage up top wouldn’t be an issue,” another agreed.

Others, however, sided with Air Canada and Hirsch. Many complained they couldn’t fit their regulation-sized carry on onto the plane because other people had brought larger bags on board.

“My biggest pet peeve is when the overhead compartment above my seat is already filled because other people carry on way too much stuff. I side with AC on this,” one person commented.

“I travel really lightly and it’s such a pain, I usually end up having to gate check my bag because there’s no room in the overhead bins,” another added.

One traveller noted how it was “ridiculous” people had to pay for carry on bags but suggested everyone should already be well aware of carry on restrictions.