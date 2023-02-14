‘Adulting is hard’: Passenger sassed by Ryanair on Twitter

The airline wasted no time shooting back a sassy response. Photo / Unsplash

A disgruntled traveller got the opposite of sympathy after complaining about Ryanair’s check-in rules on Twitter.

The passenger got a sassy response to their tweet, which criticised the budget airline’s check-in process.

“Another reason not to fly Ryanair: If you don’t pay for pre-booked seats you can only check in max 24 hours before your departure, meaning you need to check in for your return while away, most likely forgetting and then costing €55 to do it at the airport if <2 hours before flight,” they wrote.

Quick to respond, the Irish airline shot back a quick and witty reply on the social media platform.

“Adulting is hard,” the post read, alongside an image of what looks like a phone application that allows someone to set an alarm. On the image, the button to set a reminder is circled in red.

Some Twitter users supported the company’s sassy response and agreed the person’s complaints were unnecessary.

“How can you forget to check in but still remember to go to the airport?” wrote one user.

“Flew with Ryanair several times and never forgot to check in even during a three day bender in Benidorm,” another wrote.

One person simply wrote, “lol, sassy”.

Alongside cheap airfares, Ryanair has a reputation for quick and cheeky replies on social media.

In January this year, one Twitter user complained about the airline’s lack of pockets on the aircraft.

You don’t even get seat pockets in a Ryanair flight?!” wrote Twitter user @Type1Tony.

“Don’t you have any pockets, Tony?!” the airline clapped back in response.

When another Twitter user called Richard commented that “You must be able to buy pockets surely as an extra?!” the airline replied just as cheekily, writing: “We call them pants Richard.”

In September 2022, the airline’s social media team poked fun at a passenger who complained about paying for a window seat but getting stuck without a window.

“Seriously @Ryanair, I paid for the window seat,” wrote Twitter user @MartaVerse, alongside a photo of the planes cabin door, where a window typically was.

In response, the airline annotated the picture to suggest the passenger was, in fact, sitting next to a tiny window.