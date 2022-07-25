Two activists of Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) glued themselves to the glass protecting Botticelli's Primavera (Spring) in the Uffizi Gallery . Photo / Ultima Generation via AP

Two activists of Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) glued themselves to the glass protecting Botticelli's Primavera (Spring) in the Uffizi Gallery . Photo / Ultima Generation via AP

Environmental protestors glued themselves to the glass protecting world-famous artwork in Florance, Italy last week.

Two members of the climate activist group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) glued their hands to the glass covering Sandro Botticelli's painting "Spring" in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

A third person then unfurled a banner which read: "Ultima Generazione No Gas No Carbone (Last Generation, No Gas, No Coal)."

The group were escorted out of the museum by police and the glue was safely removed from the glass, reported Italian news agency Ansa. No damage was caused to the painting.

"Is it possible to see a spring as beautiful as this today?" Ultima Generazione said in a statement.

"Fires, food crises and drought make it increasingly difficult. We decided to use art to sound an alarm call: we are heading towards social and eco-climate collapse".

This protest would be the first in "a new season of actions" targeting museums, the group said.

As climate activists, the group aim to draw attention to the climate crisis, not damage iconic artworks.

Therefore, they consulted with art restoration experts to ensure their act would not damage the painting.

"In the same way that we defend our artistic heritage, we should be dedicated to the care and protection of the planet that we share with the rest of the world," a statement on the group's website said.

Climate activists glued their hands to Botticelli’s ‘Primavera’ at the Uffizi in Florence today. No damage was caused to the Renaissance masterpiece thanks to its protective glass.pic.twitter.com/eXpFQe33a9 — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) July 22, 2022

The group are one of many that have recently formed in Europe, Canada and Australia and have received funding from the Climate Emergency Fund, a US-based philanthropic fund dedicated to supporting action groups.

The Uffizi Gallery sees millions of tourists each year coming to see world-famous artworks. Photo / Unsplash

Botticelli's 'Spring' and the Uffizi Gallery

Along with "Birth of Venus," Botticelli's 650-year-old Primavera (which means Spring) is one of the world's most famous paintings and the most popular in the Uffizi Gallery.

Spring is a large artwork, measuring 319 cm by 207 cm, and is described as "a celebration of love, peace, and prosperity" by the Uffizi Gallery website.

The Uffizi itself is globally known. In 2019, 1.6 million tourists paid to visit the art gallery, which is the most-visited gallery in Italy.

A ticket will cost € 20 (NZ$33), according to the Uffizi Gallery website, however, the real cost will more likely be how long you wait in a queue.

For this reason, it is recommended you purchase tickets beforehand online, go on a guided tour or time your visit according to the most quest times.