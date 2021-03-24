A west coast kayak glacier combo in top New Zealand travel deals

Head West for a kayak-glacier combo. Photo / Supplied, West Coast

West Coast Kayaking adventure

Enjoy a morning's kayaking on the South Island's West Coast, gliding your way across Lake Mapourika. The Kayaking Kiwis Glacier Combo Family Package includes accommodation for two nights in a two-bedroom apartment and a $50 dining voucher. Priced at $590 for two adults and two children.

Contact: The Rainforest Retreat to check dates, phone (03) 752 0220. Book the package at Franz Josef Tours, 0800 423 262, email info@franzjoseftours.co.nz or check out westcoast.co.nz/west-coastdeals/kayaking-kiwis-glacier-combo-family-package-deal-14750-pp

Rotorua round and round

A three-rides super deal at Zorb in Rotorua gives the excitement of rolling the Straight Track, the Sidewinder Track and the Big Air Track, and is priced at $99pp for the rest of 2021. This deal must be booked with Zorb and cannot be shared.

Contact: Zorb, (07) 343 7676, email bookings@zorb.com or check out zorb.com

Family bike-ride through Hawkes bay

Tākaro Trails Cycle Tours in Napier is offering a family cycling holiday. Priced from $800 for two adults and two children, the Family Cycle Baycation package includes two self-guided tours, standard bicycles, helmets, panniers, shuttle services if required, full support and passes to the National Aquarium of New Zealand and Par2Golf. Alternatively, pay $1300, which also covers two nights' accommodation. Upgrade to an E-bike for an extra $25 per day each.

Contact: Tākaro Trails Cycle Tours, Napier, (06) 835 9030, email info@takarotrails.co.nz or see takarotrails.co.nz/special-deals/family-deal

Warm up in Wānaka and Cardrona

Spend four nights in Wānaka, staying in a Bella Vista Motel Compact Studio, and make the most of the snowfields with a three-day Cardrona Transport & Lift Pass — from $729pp. Travel between July 1 and August 31. Book by the end of March. Flights to Wānaka are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Christchurch to Kaikōura

Two nights in Christchurch, a night in Hanmer Springs and a night in Kaikōura for a family of four is priced from $409pp in family-share accommodation — and with Entrance Passes to the International Antarctic Centre, the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa and a trip with Whale Watch Kaikōura. Travel between July 10 and 25. Add $20pp between April 17 and May 2. Book by March 31. This deal is based on families of two adults and children aged 5-13.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com