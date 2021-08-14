A chef's guide to the Bay of Islands

Paihia, Bay of Islands. Photo / G&L Nunes

I've lived and worked as a head chef in big cities such as London, St Petersburg and Moscow but it has taken Covid-19 to return to the safety of Aotearoa and enjoy a slower pace of life in the Bay of Islands. There is something special about being able to get to work in five minutes, have the beach on my doorstep, see the kids at a country school and a job at such a significant location.

I found out about the executive chef job at Waitangi when I got talking to a guy at the Paihia beach – you just can't beat that small-town vibe where you can strike up a conversation with someone like that.

For me, the best part about living and working at Waitangi is the historical and cultural connections with Māori, being of Ngāti Porou descent. It all happened here in this beautiful place.

I'm really excited to develop the hospitality offering at Waitangi for Whare Waka Cafe – people have been known to travel for my cinnamon scrolls - through to conferences and events at Tahuaroa Function Centre. It provides variety working in the cafe through to the more formal gala functions and weddings, and working with local growers and seafood suppliers.

I love living on the banks of the Waitangi River and Haruru Falls, where you are reminded of all that went on hundreds of years ago and now I get to fish and canoe there with my tamariki. Visitors should try the walk from Haruru Falls to Waitangi, a 5km track that makes a good 10km return trek through native bush and wetlands.

I'm a coach for the local waka ama kids at Tai Kotuku Waka Ama Club and compete in long distance men's races. Most people don't get to have experiences like paddling up the river, down to Ōpua, out to Tapeka point, the reefs and follow the coast all the way around to Waitangi. The long-distance national championships will be held in the Bay for the first time next year with 20km and 30km races.

Aaron Stott (Ngāti Porou), executive chef at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Supplied

Another favourite thing to do with my family is to have a cocktail at Charlotte's Kitchen on the Paihia Wharf and catch the ferry across to Russell for a pizza at Hōne's Garden. We finish our night off with a walk along on the beach before catching the boat back across.

Aaron Stott (Ngāti Porou) is the executive chef at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com