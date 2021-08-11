Tauranga Arts Festival star shares favourite travel memories

Soprano/actor Mere Boynton's dream NZ holiday destination is Rotorua, for luging, redwoods and more. Photo / Supplied

The soprano and actor Mere Boynton shares her New Zealand holiday highlights

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

We didn't really go away for holidays as a whānau because my parents were always working to provide us with a home and kai on the table. Christmas school holidays were spent with my Tuapawa cousins swimming in the Waipaoa River all day, every day. Eating tomato sauce sandwiches, creating mudslides on the banks of the river and lying like lizards in the sun until the grey silt from the river dried on our skin to a fine powder.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

Anaura Bay on the East Coast is a very special place. The road is a bit of a curly one, but the view as you crest the hill is worth it. On a sunny still day, the Bay is like a sapphire twinkling in the distance. The small idyllic bay wraps around Motuori Island and is surrounded by forest and coastal bush. It's an awesome place to swim, surf and collect kaimoana.

Soprano and actress Mere Boynton at Waimarama Beach with her son Mana Tawhiti. Boynton appears in Floating Islands with Witi Ihimaera at the Tauranga Arts Festival on October 29. Photo / Supplied

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

To Rotorua and the hot pools at either the Polynesian Spa or Hells Gate because it's the middle of winter and I love a good soak in those healing waters. Weather permitting, my husband and I would do other fun activities like ziplining through prehistoric forests, the luge (eeek!) and I'm really keen to do the Redwoods Nightlights Tour.

What's your dream NZ road trip and why?

My ultimate road trip would be to take off a whole year and travel around in a house bus with my tāne to all his favourite surf spots and on the way to visit all of the natural wonders of Aotearoa New Zealand like the Waitomo Caves, Nelson Lakes, Milford Sound, and the Heaphy Track.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday, where would you go?

Huka Lodge. Luxury accommodation, beautiful natural setting, full-on manaakitanga...bliss!

Soprano and actress Mere Boynton appears in 'Floating Islands' with Witi Ihimaera at the Tauranga Arts Festival on October 29. Earlybird tickets available until September 5. Tickets and programme at taurangafestival.co.nz