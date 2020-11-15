90 minutes to spare in Ōpunake, Taranaki: Whales, mosacics, fish 'n chips

Ōpunake Beach, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Ōpunake mosaic artist Debbie Campbell shares her insider tips for visiting her town, as told to Juliette Sivertsen.

Living in a spot between our maunga and the sea is special to everybody that has a connection to our town; I'd describe it as a feeling of belonging. Visitors often mention feeling that strong sense of grounding and belonging on arrival to Ōpunake, and you'll always get a kia ora or hello from the friendly locals.

Take a relaxing stroll from Ōpunake Lake, to Ōpunake Beach along the Ōpunake Loop Trail. You can take in views of Taranaki Maunga and Ōpunake Lake, which is home to many interesting water birds. Just across the street, overlooking the beach, is one of three mosaic sofas where you can take a break while taking in beautiful Ōpunake Bay - you could even spot an orca or humpback whale swimming by if you're lucky.

This special black-sand beach is the beating heart of our town and has something for everyone; it's popular for surfing, fishing, gathering kai moana and swimming. Ōpunake Beach Holiday Park is perfect for visitors young and old, and the beach playground is perfect for families.

Photo / Supplied

Tour Everybody's Theatre, the town's beloved 1920s-era movie theatre proudly positioned in the centre of Tasman St. Like many local hotspots and services, it's operated by a dedicated group of friendly volunteers and offers a boutique cinema experience after recently undergoing a major revamp.

Find treats and treasures along the main street before a picnic lunch. An array of eclectic shops line the main street, pop in to check out stunning local art and gifts at The Emporium, Country Connections and Pastimes, hunt out new treasures at one of the many vintage shops, stop for coffee and a yummy treat at Arty Tarts Cafe or Sugar Juice Cafe. Order "to-go" and enjoy a picnic by the lovely river bridge weir on the northern part of the 7km Ōpunake Loop Trail. If your visit is later in the day, stop in at Opunake Fish, Chips and More for award-winning takeaways to take down to the beach and enjoy a seaside dinner.

I just have to mention the Secret Garden! At the northern end of the main beach top, go past the cenotaph, and head through the path leading through the trees. Almost out of nowhere, you'll be on a garden trail surrounded by colourful coastal blooms. Rehydrate at the water fountain - there's even a water trough for thirsty dogs - borrow a book from the garden "library" (a couple of delightfully painted letterboxes holding books among the flowers) before continuing along the Ōpunake Loop Trail.

