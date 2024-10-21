Australia

If you’ve got big safari dreams are but short on travel time, heading to Australia might be your best bet. A quick non-stop flight will have you Down Under in under four hours. Of course, there are unforgettable underwater adventures to be had diving or snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef, with its vast array of coral, fish, and other sea creatures. Treks through the Outback will have you on the hunt for emus and dingoes. Include Kangaroo or Raymond Island on the itinerary to scout roos, koalas, and seals. An evening kayaking excursion in Tasmania might bring you face to face with the elusive and strangely adorable platypus. Tassie also offers opportunities to peep wombats, wallabies, endangered orange-bellied parrots, and of course, its famous devils. Australian Wildlife Journeys offers a variety of tours to ensure you see all the island state’s animals.

Canada

To test both your eyesight and sense of adventure, consider an extreme Arctic Circle snowmobile trek in far northern Canada. This snowy, exclusive challenge will bring you into the wintry environments of polar bears and Arctic foxes on land, while narwhal, belugas and bowhead whales routinely swim the surrounding, frigid waters. While they are sometimes hard to spot because of the snow, prepare to be dazzled once you catch a glimpse of these icy Big Five. Bonus: time your trip right, and you’ll also be in prime location to witness the dazzling Northern Lights. You’ll want to opt for an experienced outfitter due to the harsh conditions; Arctic Kingdom customises experiences based on a customer’s particular interests and holiday goals.

For an entirely different holiday, head to Canada’s British Columbia coast. Beyond grizzly and black bears, BC is also home to bighorn sheep, mountain goats, moose, and caribou. Kayak there and you might just glide by bald eagles, dolphins, and even orcas.

Colombia

Hardcore birders know: Colombia is pure paradise. With its 1900 avian species- more than any other spot in the world - the central American country is the perfect place to find rare and gorgeous fine feathered friends. While you’ll peep at a variety of species in the stark Tatacoa Desert and along the coast, true treasures are waiting to be discovered in the mountainous, lush areas in the country’s south. Visitors who make the journey to Tolima Department - just north of Ibague - will delight in the charming accommodations and gracious service at Ukuku Rural Lodge. This sweet, well-appointed cottage is nestled in the central Andes, surrounded by a riot of stunning, brightly-hued birds. Flycatchers, hummingbirds, tanagers and many more flit about here, and are easily observed even without binoculars.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a dream destination famed for its biodiversity. Its Manuel Antonio National Park, a 2.5-hour drive from the capital city of San Jose, is a true standout in a country full of them. A gentle hike through the rainforest provides unforgettable encounters with three-toed sloths, squirrel and howler monkeys, a whole host of bright birds, plus insects, spiders, and lizards. The park spreads across a sparkling stretch of the azure Pacific Coast, and its sugar-sand beach is stunning. Word to the wise: pre-book a guide or naturalist who will purchase entrance tickets for you or arrive early. Manuel Antonio limits daily visitors and routinely reaches max capacity. You don’t want to be turned away.

Ecuador

It’s an adventure just to get to Ecuador’s famed Galapagos Islands. However, the far-flung archipelago, written about by Charles Darwin nearly 200 years ago, is worth the long haul. Of course, you’ll seek out legendary, lumbering giant tortoises, slowly roaming across the highlands of Santa Cruz Island. Darwin’s finches are also easily spotted in the island chain. But the real magic here is in and along the water: blue-footed boobies and enormous ocean iguanas congregate along craggy outcrops; snorkelers will also delight in the show under the sea. Jewel-toned fish, hammerhead sharks, sea turtles, manta rays and Galapagos penguins (the only penguin found north of the equator) are all a snap to spot.

India

Tick the Taj Mahal, historic Hindu temples and tigers off your travel list with an epic adventure in India. Bengals are certainly the sought-after star of any Indian safari, and while Ranthambore National Park is the most popular location to scout for them, it’s also the most congested. Consider instead three less crowded alternatives: Bandhavgarh, Kanha and Kaziranga National Parks. They’re more remote, which means far fewer tourists and better chances to see the giant cats. There are also bonus animals to be found in these locations, including rhinos, elephants, leopards, jackals, and deer.

Mexico

Mexico is a favourite holiday location thanks to its expansive beaches and booming nightlife. But for a real adventure chock full of animal encounters, Baja California Sur has you covered. Consider an expedition sail on the Sea of Cortez with UnCruise. The crew will plan an all-inclusive itinerary including visits to remote beaches, plenty of snorkel opportunities and lots of hiking. This trip is for the active traveller, and depending on the season you’ll have the chance to swim with curious sea lions and gentle whale sharks, spy schools of adorable pufferfish, say hello to an occasional moray eel, and perhaps spy gorgeous grey whales, which come to the sea each year to feed and mate. Famed oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau referred to this area “the world’s aquarium.” After a visit, chances are you’ll agree.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park is the island nation’s natural gem, and one of the best places anywhere to spot wildlife. Tucked into the south coast, Yala is comprised of a variety of microclimates from sand dunes to lagoons, which means plenty of incredible critter sightings await. The park is home to the highest concentration of leopards in the world. During a Yala safari, also look out for elephants, langur monkeys, spotted deer, wild boar, sloth bears and golden jackals.

United States

Cranes symbolise happiness and fortune in many cultures. Each March, nearly a million of these white-feathered good luck charms flock to the United States during one of the world’s largest animal migrations. The sandhill cranes journey from wintering grounds in the American South and Mexico all the way to Canada, Alaska, and even Siberia, where they’ll spend the summer and have their babies. They crowd into Nebraska’s Platte River Valley to rest and refuel. Bird enthusiasts the world over also come to this rural midwestern region to watch the cranes preen, pig out, and pair up. The Crane Trust, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the birds’ habitat, offers VIP overnight accommodations with access to exclusive viewing blinds.