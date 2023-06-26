See where the stars live

If you’re after an up-close and personal look at how the rich and famous live, your first stop should be to the team at Starline Tours. They run hop-on, hop-off buses and walking tours, but their most famous tour – which has been running since 1935 – is the Celebrity Homes Tour. Led by an experienced (and likely hilarious) guide, you’ll be driven from Hollywood Boulevard to Rodeo Drive, taking in the sights where the biggest Hollywood stories broke, many memorable films have been made – and, of course, a drive by the homes of some of the world’s biggest celebrities. If you’re lucky, you may even spot a celeb on the way – Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres and The Rock have all pulled up next to a Starline bus to say hello! starlinetours.com

Universal Studios Hollywood - Los Angeles, California. Photo / Unsplash

Visit a film lot (and a theme park)

There’s truly something for the whole family to enjoy at Universal Studios: a world-renowned theme park, with thrill rides aplenty, that’s also home to a working film and television lot. While the lot is mostly closed to the public, the Studio Tour (part of your entry ticket) takes you through famous sets that are not in use. You’ll recognise scenes from everything from Back to the Future to NOPE, before you drive through Jaws’ Amity Island, amongst the debris of a fallen Boeing 747 from War of the Worlds and then join the action from Fast & Furious. Back in the park, you can step into the elaborate worlds of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Despicable Me and The Simpsons with thrill rides, experiences, character sightings and themed dining options. universalstudioshollywood.com

Go behind the scenes of the Oscars

Tread where some of the world’s biggest celebrities have walked – and posed on the red carpet! – at the Dolby Theatre, the home of Hollywood’s biggest events, including the Oscars. If you’re in town while the theatre is not in use, you can book in for a 30-minute tour, which takes you beyond the red carpet, into the backstage areas of the theatre. There, your guide will talk through the famous history of the building, taking you to a private lounge, past a real Oscar statuette, and, if you’re lucky – right onto the stage itself. dolbytheatre.com

Dolby Theatre, the home of Hollywood’s biggest events. Photo / Unsplash

Dine or stay where the stars are

If you’re looking to see a celebrity in the wild, one of your best bets (outside of LAX airport!) is to visit Chateau Marmont for a cocktail, a meal or to check in for the night. The hotel – which dates back to 1929 – has a long and fascinating history, having been the short-term home of numerous celebrities from the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Sidney Pointier to Scarlet Johansson and Keanu Reeves. In its early years it was often known to be a refuge for celebrities undergoing a divorce (including Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh and John Wayne). In the years since, it’s become infamous for being the spot Jim Morrison fell out of a window, Bette Davis started a fire after falling asleep with a lit cigarette, where Lindsay Lohan was booted for not paying her bills, plus, tragically, where John Belushi died from an overdose. chateaumarmont.com

Be in the audience for a live TV show

Still haven’t seen a celebrity? You can guarantee a sighting if you can nab tickets to be in the live audience of the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is filmed opposite the Dolby Theatre, weekdays at 3.45pm and tickets are available for free online (if you have fast fingers!). The taping lasts for around 90-minutes, and besides seeing (and maybe even interacting with) the host Jimmy Kimmel, you never know who may be a guest on the show, with past guests including everyone from Brad Pitt to Barack Obama to Miley Cyrus. 1iota.com/show/1/jimmy-kimmel-live

