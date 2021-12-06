10 Reasons Portugal is the best wellness destination

From vegan eateries to stand up paddleboards, Portugal is a wellness playground for those seeking a holistic holiday. Photo / Unsplash

Anyone else been daydreaming about all the adventures they'll have when we can finally travel internationally?

After almost two years of global health scares and lockdowns, it's no surprise wellness tourism is already starting to pick up overseas as travellers for travel as a way to care for their mental, physical and emotional health.

With a creative, community-focused culture, stunning natural features and influx of wellness eateries and accommodation, here are 10 ways Portugal is an epic destination for a holistic holiday.

Dig into a healthy meal at one of the trendy new eateries popping up in Lisbon and Porto. Photo / Unsplash

Tuck into some nourishing food

Like, Los Angeles and Melbourne, the plant-based scene has well and truly hit the cities of Lisbon and Porto while the more rural towns are a mecca of farmers markets and freshly caught seafood. Scout out some of the top-rated vegan and veggie eateries like Zenith or O Bontanista before rounding out the meal with a famous Portuguese custard tart ('pastel de nata'), because holidays are all about balance, right?

Make lunch more than just a meal

The Portuguese aren't just fans of what they eat, but how they eat too. Like most Europeans, mealtimes are an opportunity to sit down with friends and family and savour a slow, mindful dish. For the most authentic experience, check out EatWith in Lisbon, which sets travellers up with locals who can serve them in their own homes.

Check into Selina in Lisbon or Porto. Photo / Instagram

Check into a trendy wellness hostel

Along with the foodie scene, hostels are also getting a wellness upgrade. Check out Selina in Porto and Lisbon for some garden yoga, surf classes and rooftop pools, or The Passenger Hostel in Porto for a 5-star hostel experience. If you're considering the remote work and travel life, you may want to grab a room in Lisbon's Second Home or Todos.

Challenge yourself with a hilltop walk

A 'city of many hills' may make for a challenging walk or cycle but the views are always worth it. Like Rome, Lisbon was built between seven hills, each one with a unique history and view of the city. One of the highest is São Jorge, which is well worth the hike for it's epic castle fortress.

Get out into nature

In New Zealand, we're pretty spoiled when it comes to natural beauty, but Portugal's white-sand beaches, dramatic coastlines and protected forests give us a run for our money. Swap the city for the wild mountains Peneda-Gerês National Park or oceanside Arrábida National Park.

Ride some world-class waves

In 2011, surfer Garett McNamara caught the biggest wave on record (30m) at Praia do Norte, which, if you know Portugal, isn't a surprise. This country has some of the best swells in the world, but don't worry, not all of them are the 10-storeys high! The coastlines at Peniche or Algarve are perfect for every ability.

If you think Melbourne's Hosier Lane is epic, you'll love Portugal's art-adorned streets. Photo / Unsplash

Get inspired with creative street art

Lisbon's white and blue Azujelo tiles may get all the attention but don't miss the rich, talented murals that cover the walls in Lago, Porto and Covilhã. What better way to enjoy them than with a walking tour that takes you around the city as you learn about its modern quirks and ancient history.

Break a sweat on the Porto Bridge

For a dose of adrenaline, try tackling the Porto Bridge Climb. Consisting of almost 300 steps, the sweat is worth it for the almost aerial views of the city.

Italy or Portugal? It's hard to tell while riding along on a moliceiros. Photo / Unsplash

Slow it down with a leisurely boat tour

Thought canals were exclusive to Venice? Think again. The old port town of Aveiro features winding canals that earned it the nickname "Venice of Portugal". For the best views of the city's markets and cottages, travel along on the traditional flat-bottomed boats called 'moliceiros'.

Get a full-body workout on the water

If you love your vacation with a side of crystal blue water, challenging exercise and fun, then you'll love taking advantage of Portugal's stand up paddleboarding culture! The chill coastal cities of Peniche and Santa Cruz are prime spots to give this fully-body workout a go.