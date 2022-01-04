10 most popular travel apps in 2021 and what to download in 2022

Make planning your next adventure even easier with these handy travel apps. Photo / Pexels

Whether it's directions, translations, transport or takeaways, it feels like there's an app for almost anything a traveller may need while they're on the road.

Although 2021 wasn't like most years when it came to travel, hundreds of millions of people around the world continued to download travel-related apps to help them plan and embark upon various adventures; even if only around their own suburbs.

Top downloaded travel apps in 2021

In a report by Apptopia, the most downloaded travel app in 2021 was Google Maps with 106 million downloads.

Across the top 10, ride-sharing apps also proved highly popular and took half the spots on the list.

In second place was Uber with 94 million downloads, while Bolt, Didi, Grab and Lyft also made the list.

Considering how the pandemic kept many people confined to their own country or city, the focus on maps and alternative transport apps makes sense.

In ninth place is the train timetable and status checking service Where Is My Train. Despite only being available in India, the company had over 23 million downloads from commuters.

Unsurprisingly, Skyscanner, which ranked 9th in 2020, was pushed off the list.

Booking.com and Airbnb also featured on Apptopia's list of top 10 online travel agency apps for 2021.

Travel apps to try in 2022

As we wait for concrete news about when international travel will resume, it is the perfect time to plan future adventures. Which, in 2022, obviously means updating our travel apps.

Roadtripping around Aotearoa? Gaspy is your new best mate. This handy app is more than 17 years old and still going strong; connecting Kiwis with cheap gas stations. The simple map-based app uses crowd-sourced information to show the best fuel prices around New Zealand.

The Points Guy website, which untangles the confusing world of loyalty points and airline miles. What you may not know is they have created a free IOS app to help travellers track and use their travel points.

Saving, arranging and sharing essential travel information will become a lot easier with the cloud storage service Bublup. Using the app's templates you can create packing checklists, notes, itineraries, booking confirmations, photos and easily share them with your travel companions. The app is free for up to three gigabytes of storage with additional features costing from US$2.99 – $9.99 (NZ$4.40 – $14.70) per month.

Elude may not have many reviews yet but as it's free to download there's no harm in giving it a whirl. Self-described as 'the app that helps you wander more and wonder less', the platform provides you destinations based on budget, current location and a travel questionnaire on preferences as specific as "sushi or barbeque" and "blue oceans or mountain forests".

Similarly, Una Travel wants to know your preferences of accommodation, cuisine, activities and focus on sustainability before providing a range of itineraries and recommendations of what to do in different cities. The app has a focus on green, outdoor-focused activities and a feature that allows you to share and collaborate with friends and family.