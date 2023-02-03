The best capsule wardrobe basics for any occasion and budget

Capsule Wardrobe Essentials / Image by Nina Vartanava

Keeping up with the latest passing trends can be stressful on our psyche and our bank account, which is why it’s important to instead build a sustainable and timeless capsule wardrobe.

A capsule wardrobe should in essence be able to stand the test of time. It’s your basics, the things you genuinely reach for and use to complete any outfit. Essentially, a capsule wardrobe allows you to create a variety of different looks with a small and classic selection of clothes.

Curating a considered wardrobe of staple pieces you can rely on makes getting dressed so much easier. The best way to start your perfect capsule wardrobe is by taking note of the basics you constantly reach for and considering how you can build on the things you’re already using to make a number of complete fits for any occasion.

Adopt a more mindful approach to dressing this year by getting your staple pieces sorted, and keep scrolling to see our favourite essentials.

The Basic Blue Jeans:

Jeans silhouettes are forever changing based on passing trends, from skinny jeans to flares and high-waisted to low-waisted, it’s hard to keep up sometimes – but the straight leg remains a constant faithful. Straight-leg jeans are a timeless staple that is flattering on every body type.

ROLLA’S Original Straight - Sunday Blue - $80

Straight Stretch Jean -$59.99

The Classic White T-Shirt:

Aside from the obvious issue of keeping it clean and crisp, the plain white tee is your hardest-working piece. The trick to nailing the perfect white tee is all in your preferences: maybe you prefer something tight fitting, or maybe your ideal tee is loose enough to tuck in.

The One Organic Rib Crew Short Sleeve Tee - $19.99

General Pants Co. Basics Slim Line T-Shirt White - $29.99

The Versatile Oversized Blazer:

An oversized blazer is a perfect staple to bring any look together. They can be worn over just about anything - from work to evening wear, you can dress a blazer up or down.

Alice In The Eve Tia Boyfriend Blazer Black - $109.95

Ally Black Smart Blazer - $80

The Go-to Tank Top:

Keep it casual with the go-to tank top, perfect for those warm summer days or nights. A humble tank top is a classic addition you’ll find yourself reaching for time and time again.

Cotton On The 91 Tank - $19.99

General Pants Co. Basics Racer Ribbed Tank Top Black - $19.95

