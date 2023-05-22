The 8 best women’s hoodies and sweatshirts to buy this season

Trending women's hoodies to achieve the 'model off duty' look

In our quest for comfort, hoodies have taken the spotlight in celebrity street-style captures and Instagram snapshots.

Dressing up isn’t just about high heels and glamour. You can achieve a stylish look that is also comfortable by pairing the perfect hoodie or sweatshirt with the right pants and accessories. Whether you lean towards a classic athletic ensemble, a simple combination of jeans and loafers, or venture into more refined territory with an oversized hoodie matched with boot-cut leather pants and strappy heels, hooded sweatshirts are the versatile outerwear essential that can handle any look.

Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber rely on hoodies and sweatshirts to anchor their casual outfits, effortlessly capturing that ideal blend of comfort and style known as the “model off duty” aesthetic.

You too can effortlessly recreate their laid-back ensembles without breaking the bank. Explore our top styles below to embrace the relaxed fashion trend while sticking to a budget.

SNDYS Rhodes Crewneck - $95

Crafted with your comfort in mind, tailored for your daily routines. Experience unparalleled cosiness with the Rhodes Crewneck, featuring a fleece interior, relaxed drop shoulder design, and flexible ribbed cuffs and hem.

Nike Phoenix Oversized Hoodie - $100

Experience the ultimate effortless yet comfortable look with this loose-fitting Nike hoodie in the captivating Indigo Haze colour.

Jagger & Stone Vintage Oversized Sweatshirt Grey - $141

Don't miss out on this popular vintage oversized sweatshirt from Jagger and Stone. Grab yours today and stay on-trend.

Rusty Amelie Half Zip Knit - $109

Achieve the ideal preppy style with the Amelie Half Zip Knit, showcasing a timeless cream colour that we adore.

Subtitled State Fleece Jumper - $75

The Subtitled State fleece is a versatile and timeless jumper that effortlessly elevates any outfit. Whether paired with jeans, leggings, or even a skirt, it creates a chic and comfortable aesthetic for any occasion.

Portland Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt White - $71

Elevate your wardrobe with this popular sweatshirt that brings a stylish touch to any ensemble. Its bright white hue and contrasting stitching exude a chic and subtle appeal.

Calvin Klein Micro Monologo Hoodie - $179

Stay effortlessly stylish and comfortable with the Micro Monologo Hoodie. This go-to jumper is adorned with captivating printed graphics, ensuring you look and feel great.

Rusty Fortitude Oversize Crew Fleece - $91

For those seeking the ultimate cosy attire for leisurely days, the Rusty Fortitude Oversize Crew Fleece is a must-have this season. Add it to the top of your list for the perfect lazy day garment.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.)




