Genetic modification and genetic engineering are heavily regulated in New Zealand - does that need to change? Photo / Getty

Genetic modification has been a contentious topic in New Zealand for over 20 years - but is it time the country had a new conversation about the role GM could play in our lives?

While genetic modification is often seen as a science fiction concept associated with bringing back dinosaurs or creating cyborgs, the term now covers a broad range of scientific processes that have a big say on our lives.

Genetic modification and gene editing are being used around the world to improve the performance of crops that are susceptible to climate change or require lots of natural resources in order to grow, and newer developments have helped with creating new cancer treatments and assisting in pest control.

However, genetic modified organisms and the research around it is heavily regulated in New Zealand. In 1996, the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act was passed restricting what could be done in that area.

In order to carry out any genetic modification research in New Zealand, applicants must go through a process with the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure their approval.

Recently, the EPA approved the import for release of CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) technology to treat blood cancers - believed to be one of the only times a GMO has been approved for release in New Zealand.

So is New Zealand falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to genetic modification? Is there an appetite to change our laws, and what considerations need to be looked over before that happens?

In this episode of Science Digest, hosted by Dr Michelle Dickinson, she is joined by New Zealand Herald science reporter Jamie Morton, to discuss his recent reporting in this area, and University of Otago Geneticist and Director of Genomics Aotearoa Professor Peter Dearden to discuss the science behind genetic modification.

Science Digest is available to follow on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.