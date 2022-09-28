Hydrographers from HMNZS Matataua survey areas of interest in search for remnants of war. L-R: Matthew Gajzago, Luke Morris and Tom Sullivan. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Hydrographers from HMNZS Matataua survey areas of interest in search for remnants of war. L-R: Matthew Gajzago, Luke Morris and Tom Sullivan. Photo / NZ Defence Force

An international naval team has discovered a piece of history in Tuvalu waters, uncovering a staggering 22 World War II-era bombs near the isolated Pacific nation.

The Tuvalu Government asked the Australian Defence Force to search out the explosive remnants of war.

Dubbed Operation Render Safe, HMNZS Manawanui, HMNZS Matataua and crew, plus divers consisting of Australians and New Zealanders, worked together on the project that started earlier this month.

New Zealand military hydrographers began their search at Funafuti Lagoon, to no avail, until the ship sailed to Nanumea - the north-westernmost atoll of Tuvalu - where the 22 bombs were found.

Commander of ADF Operations and South West Pacific Major General Scott Winter, said finding World War II-era munitions in the Pacific is a vital step in reducing the indiscriminate impact on Pacific.

Winter said working with Tuvaluan authorities and those from New Zealand, the US and Canada had been a valuable opportunity to support the Pacific, share knowledge and prepare for the safe disposal of explosive remnants of war.

"It also minimises the risk to personnel and vessels travelling within Tuvalu waters," he said.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, every year civilians are killed or injured by explosive remnants of war.

The successful operation meant 47 hours of diving, scanning nearly 2.5 square kilometres of seabed, finding 22 AN-M43 500 pound aerial bombs and four .50 calibre small arms.

They had been dumped at a depth of about between 10 to 18m.

A total of 22 bombs from the World War II era have been found in waters around the small Pacific Island of Tuvalu. Photo / NZ Defence Force

During the Pacific War in World War II, Tuvalu - formerly known as Ellice Islands before gaining its independence in 1978 - had been at the centre of conflict between Japanese occupation and allied forces.

The United States Marine Corps had landed on Funafuti atoll in 1942 and on Nanumea and Nukufetau in 1943.

Funafuti - now the country's capital city - was used to initiate seaborne attacks on Japanese forces 1.5km away occupying Kiribati, formerly known as the Gilbert Islands.

Among this preparation was the construction of airfields in Nanumea and Nukufetau; as well as the import of military weaponry, including bomber planes and torpedo boats.

Today, abandoned planes, plane wrecks and left-over bunkers are scattered across the islands and have become a tourist attraction.

Commander John McQueen, of HMNZS Manawanui, said the success of the operation had proven the capability of the multinational teams involved and their ability to work with one another.

"We were able to make a real difference to our Pacific neighbours," he said.

The disposal of the Tuvaluan explosive remnants of war is planned for 2023.