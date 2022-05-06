The Fijian national women's rugby team is heading to the Rugby World Cup tournament. Photo / World Rugby

Women's rugby history is due to be made this year as Fiji is set to enter the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

This comes after another first when the team - dubbed the Fijiana Drua - competed in The Super W competition last month and went on to break the four-year streak held by the NSW Waratahs.

The Fijians beat them in a huge game, with the final score 32-26.

Time for celebration!!!

Super W is coming home. #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/jiTzFlqnaW — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) April 23, 2022

Huge win for Pasifika

Women's sports advocate Ashley Stanley described it as "huge for the Pacific", as Fijiana will compete in its 31st year.

Stanley hopes Fijiana will take up test matches against Australia and Japan and will give them more experience on that level of competition before the Rugby World Cup kicks off.

"I hope they get a lot of our community out. For the Fijians, it's going to be something huge."

Stanley said it is super important for Pacific women to participate in sport.

"It's the men who have traditionally already got pathways to go overseas. The appetite is there, we just need to be able to get behind our women.

"Not just playing. Coaching, administration, refereeing, volunteering, governance. It's all of those roles we need to be encouraging."

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Black Ferns' 31-strong squad has been named for the Pacific Four Series next month, and five Pacific players will make their debut.

Natalie Delamere (Matatū), Tafito Lafaele (Blues), Angel Mulu (Chiefs), Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs), and Sevens star Ruby Tui (Chiefs) are named in the squad set to host Australia, USA, and Canada for the first time the World Cup is held in Aotearoa.

• Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.