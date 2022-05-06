A pitch invader is tackled to the turf by Eden Park security. Photo / Photosport

Two pitch invaders at Eden Park have been dealt to in impressive rugby-fashion by security guards during Friday evening's Super Rugby Pacific match in Auckland on Friday night.

Footage has emerged of two shirtless man storming the field in separate incidents during the second half of the Blues' 71-28 demolition of the Melbourne Rebels.

The first invader entered the field of play shirtless and scurried along the in-goal area behind the posts of the West Stand.

After narrowly evading one of the ground staff, he was blind-sided and tackled into the turf by another security guard, prompting loud jeers from the raucous crowd.

Just minutes later another man decided to jump the barriers along the North Stand and take his chances with the security team.

After quickly removing his shirt, the man managed to evade the first line of defence of the security team as he ran down the sideline towards the centre of the field.

However, another guard executed another impressive take-down to quickly bring the invader to the ground.

The second pitch invader is tackled to the ground in spectacular fashion. Photo / Getty

Turns out there was a second streaker right after and this tackle might be even better!



Eden Park's front line of security seem to be not the best tacklers, but their cover D is lethal!



Source: https://t.co/QvLVdQXhRV#BLUvREB #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/OlafDTAJPG — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the woman who was tackled after running partially naked across the field during an NRL game last month has been sentenced in court.

Titans supporter Javon Johnson jumped the fence during Parramatta's win over the Gold Coast at the Cbus Super Stadium in April, with footage showing the 28-year-old getting spectacularly tackled by a security guard before being escorted off the pitch.

Ms Johnson fronted Southport Magistrates Court last month and pleaded guilty to entering a major sports facility without permission.

She managed to avoid a conviction but was handed a three-month good behaviour bond.

The woman previously accepted that she did the wrong thing, and despite arguments the security guard's tackle was too heavy, she said she "got what I deserved".

Speaking to Tammy Barker & Bodge for Breakfast on Triple M Cairns following the incident, Ms Johnson admitted she got swept up in the moment.

"I know exactly what I did. It's been a bucket list thing and when your friends say, 'I dare you to do it', you don't actually think you're going to do it. It was such a surreal, out-of-body experience," she said.

"It's the adrenaline of the crowd. You just hear this big roar and I was like, 'I need to take off my top now'. I was so close to doing my bra but I was like, 'No … that's a bit far'."

The pitch invader also elaborated on why she had no issue with how the security guard handled her situation.

"I used to play AFL and rugby and I have three brothers, so getting tackled was not a problem," she said

"The tackle was honestly fine, it was more how much air I got. I guess it just looks so much worse. He could have just grabbed me at that time and I would have fallen over.

"I think it's fair play. I definitely took what I deserved. He should keep his job."

- with News.com.au