Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has been under pressure. Photo / Photosport

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has lost his job running the Formula 1 team.

In a statement, Red Bull management said Horner was no longer team principal and has been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who has been in charge of Racing Bulls, the subsidiary team to Red Bull.

Horner, 51, has been in charge of Red Bull since 2005 and has built a record of success. But the team has struggled this season with world champion Max Verstappen the only consistent performer managing just two wins in 12 races.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” the statement said.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.