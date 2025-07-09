Red Bull boss Christian Horner has lost his job running the Formula 1 team.
In a statement, Red Bull management said Horner was no longer team principal and has been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who has been in charge of Racing Bulls, the subsidiary team to Red Bull.
Horner, 51,has been in charge of Red Bull since 2005 and has built a record of success. But the team has struggled this season with world champion Max Verstappen the only consistent performer managing just two wins in 12 races.
“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” the statement said.
“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.
Last year’s champion Verstappen has continued to perform near the front of the grid in a car that has favoured his driving style at the expense of teammates.
Horner’s management has brought a steady run of success. He has overseen eight drivers world championships and six constructors championships. His Red Bull team have managed 124 race wins, 107 pole positions and 287 podium finishes.
They won four drivers’ championships in a row between 2010-2013, when German Sebastian Vettel dominated the grid. Verstappen also won four between 2021-2024.
In Horner’s final race in charge of the team, Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Verstappen finished fifth.