Warnings for Fiji as Category 2 tropical cyclone Rae set to intensify

RNZ
Photo / Fiji Metservice

  • Tropical Cyclone Rae has strengthened to Category 2, with multiple warnings in place in Fiji.
  • Schools in the Lau Group, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu are closed, with Fiji Link flights impacted.
  • Tonga has issued cyclone warnings for Niuafo’ou and Niuatoputapu, with heavy rain and flash flood advisories.

By RNZ Pacific

Tropical Cyclone Rae has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and multiple warnings are in place in Fiji.

Rae was just east of Cikobia and tracking south-southwest towards the Lau Group, the Fiji Meteorological Service reported just before 4.30am Monday Fiji time.

The forecaster said Rae was expected to become a severe tropical cyclone later on Monday.

Warnings vary for different areas of Fiji; a hurricane warning for Moala Group, a gale warning for the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, and a heavy rain warning for the whole Fiji group.

Maritime warnings are also in place.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro announced on Sunday that all schools in the Lau Group, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu would be closed on Monday.

Fiji Link domestic flights have also been affected.

The Metservice will be updating warnings on its website throughout the day, with the next update expected at 6.30am Fiji time.

The Tonga Meteorological Service has also issued a number of alerts due to Rae.

A tropical cyclone warning is in place for Niuafo’ou and Niuatoputapu, with a cyclone alert for Vava’u and Ha’apai.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory are in place for all land areas in Tonga.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring two cyclones; Alfred in the Coral Sea and Bianca to the west of the country.

