- Tropical Cyclone Rae has strengthened to Category 2, with multiple warnings in place in Fiji.
- Schools in the Lau Group, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu are closed, with Fiji Link flights impacted.
- Tonga has issued cyclone warnings for Niuafo’ou and Niuatoputapu, with heavy rain and flash flood advisories.
By RNZ Pacific
Tropical Cyclone Rae has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and multiple warnings are in place in Fiji.
Rae was just east of Cikobia and tracking south-southwest towards the Lau Group, the Fiji Meteorological Service reported just before 4.30am Monday Fiji time.
The forecaster said Rae was expected to become a severe tropical cyclone later on Monday.