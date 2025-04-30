- Tonga’s Health Minister Dr Ana ‘Akau-ola confirmed a 19-year-old and a 7-month-old died of dengue fever.
- The kingdom declared a dengue outbreak in February, with 588 confirmed cases reported by April 28.
- ‘Akau-ola suspects dengue type three may be circulating, in addition to type two.
By Susana Suisuiki and Christina Persico of RNZ
Tonga’s Health Minister Dr Ana ‘Akau-ola has confirmed a 19-year-old and a 7-month-old have died of dengue fever.
The kingdom declared a dengue outbreak in February.
‘Akau-ola told Pacific Waves type two dengue fever has been the most common in diagnosed patients in Tonga, but she suspects there is a different strain.