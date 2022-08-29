An orthopaedic surgical procedure of an ankle fracture at Vaiola hospital, Nuku'alofa, Tonga, with John van Dalen (centre) and a local supporting surgical team. Photo / Supplied

An orthopaedic surgical procedure of an ankle fracture at Vaiola hospital, Nuku'alofa, Tonga, with John van Dalen (centre) and a local supporting surgical team. Photo / Supplied



The Rotary Club of Wanganui North has been working on the Tonga Project for the past three years with the goal to upgrade the orthopaedic surgical services at Vaiola Hospital in Nuku'alofa.

This has long been the vision of a member of the club, John Van Dalen, a well known Whanganui orthopaedic surgeon.

The club is about to deliver to Vaiola Hospital orthopaedic surgical equipment to the value of NZ$30,000 from an overseas supplier (market value four to five times greater) and will be providing to the medical team at Vaiola ongoing training in orthopaedic surgery and later at Whanganui Hospital.

The total value of their Tonga Project is $120,000 which is fully funded by a Rotary International Global Grant and a New Zealand Aid Grant, along with support from Wanganui North, Whanganui Rotary Club and other Rotary Clubs in New Zealand and overseas.

The project will take another two to three years to complete.