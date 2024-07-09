Tributes are flowing for respected Wellington's St Patrick's College First XV rugby coach, Willie Leota, who died yesterday. Photo / Facebook

Students and staff at a prestigious and proud sporting school in Wellington are mourning the sudden loss of their much-loved and respected First XV rugby coach.

St Patrick’s College - the country’s oldest Catholic boys school - has reopened its doors just days into the school holidays after news of the death of popular rugby coach Willie Leota.

The 46-year-old has had a long affiliation with St Pat’s, having been a proud old boy of the college, before going on to help the school’s sporting staff with his involvement in rugby.

College spokesman Matt Buck, who also worked closely with Leota as part of the school’s rugby staff, said there had been an “outpouring of grief” when the news broke yesterday. The cause of death has not been made public.

“It’s been a massive shock - not to just lose the First XV coach, but to lose an old boy of the college and someone who spent half his life as part of our community.”