Students and staff at top Wellington school mourn sudden loss of popular First XV coach

Vaimoana Mase
Tributes are flowing for respected Wellington's St Patrick's College First XV rugby coach, Willie Leota, who died yesterday. Photo / Facebook

Students and staff at a prestigious and proud sporting school in Wellington are mourning the sudden loss of their much-loved and respected First XV rugby coach.

St Patrick’s College - the country’s oldest Catholic boys school - has reopened its doors just days into the school holidays after news of the death of popular rugby coach Willie Leota.

The 46-year-old has had a long affiliation with St Pat’s, having been a proud old boy of the college, before going on to help the school’s sporting staff with his involvement in rugby.

College spokesman Matt Buck, who also worked closely with Leota as part of the school’s rugby staff, said there had been an “outpouring of grief” when the news broke yesterday. The cause of death has not been made public.

“It’s been a massive shock - not to just lose the First XV coach, but to lose an old boy of the college and someone who spent half his life as part of our community.”

Buck said the college had reopened its doors to allow for students, staff and members of the school community to come together.

He described poignant scenes - students, teachers and coaches openly sharing their grief.

Some students in the First XV, who had travelled overseas with their families for the holidays, had to have the news told to them over the phone - something particularly difficult, he said.

One of those students is heading back home early to pay his final respects to coach Leota.

Buck said such was the impact Leota left on the team.

“He just wanted to turn young men into good young men,” he said.

“There was no messing with Willie. He was pretty strict with the boys, but the outpouring of grief, when you speak to the players, has been a testament to Willie - he played the father figure well.

“He leaves behind a beautiful young family.”

