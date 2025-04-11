It is an increase from the current 12-month period, but the maximum stay rules remain unchanged.

In another change, from November this year, PIF member-country passport holders travelling from Australia with an Australian visa – work, student or family visa – would no longer need a visa to visit New Zealand for up to three months.

This visa will be trialled for 12 months.

Travellers would need to complete a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to get into the country.

In recent years, Pacific leaders have increasingly advocated for the free movement of people in the region.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who is in Tonga for his first stop on a week-long Pacific tour, has announced he is easing visa restrictions for visitors from Pacific Island nations. Photo / Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, who is currently in Tonga with a cross-party delegation, said the Government wants to make it easier for Pacific people, but he expects all visitors to follow the rules.

“At the same time, we want to make it easier and cheaper for people from across the Pacific to visit New Zealand,” Peters said.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said it would simplify the process for those coming from Australia and significantly reduce the cost.

“For those who do still need a New Zealand visa, we are making it easier for them to make multiple trips,” she said.

“These flexible and nuanced solutions ensure we have a stable and predictable immigration system.”

Increasing movement of people in the region has been advocated by Pacific leaders in recent years, including from Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

The Green Party launched a petition last month which asked the Government to extend visa-free travel to visitors from Pacific Island countries.

- RNZ