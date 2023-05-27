John Vaifale aka Happy Feet: "This win isn't mine. This win is ours." Photo / Graeme Murray

South Auckland dancer John Vaifale aka Happy Feet has taken out Aotearoa’s first Red Bull Dance Your Style competition to represent the country at the World Final in Germany in November.

Vaifale stunned the crowd of hundreds last night at Takutai Square in Auckland CBD, beating 15 competitors with his unique style that fuses Polynesian culture with hip-hop dance.

‘’I can’t believe I’ve won. I came into this really nervous. The line-up is crazy, everyone is really well skilled. Right now what I’m feeling is relieved man! This whole week I was stressing because this is really important to me. I’m relieved and I’m grateful to everyone - to my opponents, to my team, to my family and to Red Bull. I can’t wait. I’m super excited!’’ he says.

Judged by the audience, Red Bull Dance Your Style is about giving freedom to dancers - there’s no pressure of a panel of judges, no planned choreography or one dedicated style of dance, and no prechosen music. It’s all about embracing the moment and moving to the beat.

The all-styles dance competition was hosted by Lance Savali and summoned 16 of the country’s best dancers across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping and everything in between to battle their way against each other and win the hearts of the crowd.

After four electrifying rounds, Happy Feet was crowned the New Zealand champion, securing his place on the world stage.

‘’This battle we had today, the energy was completely different to anything I’ve experienced before. It was really cool to see people who have never seen dance battle before to have them be a part of the journey. That set this apart from other events. It’s so open to everyone, everyone can enjoy it and we can show why we love this.’’

Originally trained in break-dance style that has put him in hospital twice, Happy Feet isn't scared to take risks to show off his unique style. Photo / Tom Grut

He says the win solidifies his position in the New Zealand dance scene, making his years of dedication worth it; but he’s mostly excited to “put up the country” as one to watch in the dance battle world.

Last night’s fierce competitors included members of his own crew, Projekt Team, but Vaifale went into the battle with the mindset: “If one of us wins, we all win”.

“Me and the boys have been following this competition online since 2018. So many dancers have come out of this competition viral, come out of it being well known around the world.”

Lance Savali, Red Bull Dance Your Style host and world-renowned dancer, was buzzing after the competition ended: “That was wild! New Zealand’s talent in the dance scene is next-level. It was awesome to see so many different people come together with different styles, personalities and background and really bring it to the floor. Everyone is so talented.

“Happy Feet will smash it at the World Final and I can’t wait to see how he does.”

Lance Savali Hosts the Red Bull Dance Your Style in Auckland, New Zealand on May 26, 2023

Vaifale is up against 45 dancers from around the world in Frankfurt, Germany on November 4.

The global competition has seen more than 160 events in nearly 50 countries and has become a highly anticipated event for dance and entertainment lovers.

Not only will Happy Feet represent the country, but he will also pay homage to his hometown of “Rewa” (Manurewa) and his Polynesian roots, hailing from the villages of Lalovaea and Solosolo in Samoa.

“I’m expecting craziness and amazing skill. But watch out, I’m going to bring that New Zealand flavour and energy, and I’m not going to forget my Polynesian energy either. I’m going to bring my energy, my flavour, and me.”

Happy Feet is off to Germany to represent New Zealand, "Rewa", Polynesia and his crew, Projekt Team. Photo / Graeme Murray

