John Vaifale, aka Happy Feet, fuses Polynesian culture and hip-hop styles, bringing a uniquely south Auckland vibe to the dance battle scene.

25 May, 2023 05:24 AM 3 mins to read

John Vaifale, aka Happy Feet, fuses Polynesian culture and hip-hop styles, bringing a uniquely south Auckland vibe to the dance battle scene.

South Auckland dancer John Vaifale aka Happy Feet is ready for battle, competing this Friday night at the Redbull Dance Your Style finals in central Auckland.

Judged by the audience, the grand prize is a spot at the world finals in Germany in November, a chance for dancers to make their mark on the world dance stage or go viral.

He’s up against 15 dancers from around Aotearoa, representing his home “Rewa” (Manurewa) alongside his crew, Projekt Team.

The 26-year-old Samoan creative (Lalovaea and Solosolo) brings a uniquely South Auckland flavour to the battle scene.

“I can never forget where I’m from. I’m Samoan, Polynesian. I’m an islander. And I’m from Rewa.”

Vaifale keeps his style fresh, fusing “the essence of being an islander” with hip-hop, B-boy, locking, popping, krump and house styles.

“Sometimes I do a bit of fa’ataupati [Samoan slap dance] and a bit of sasa [movements depicting everyday life] in some of my moves.

“I even do stuff I have learned from Tongan lakalaka [using mostly arm movements]. It’s real wild, happy, sporadic.”

He says there is plenty of Polynesian influence in choreography and commercial dance scenes, but there is a gap in the battle scene.

“I don’t think a lot of people know we can battle. They usually just know New Zealand for Royal Family. I’d like to prove that there are more dancers than Parris and the Royal Family.”

Growing up, there were negative influences in his community, but dance kept him on track in life.

“Me and my friends would go to our local pool at Mountfort Park in the summer. There was always music playing. I’m real fidgety and can’t keep still. So when I heard the music playing, I would dance my way into the water,” says Vaifale.

A lifeguard noticed and coined the name Happy Feet, after the animated film about dancing penguins.

The name stuck and has followed Vaifale through his creative career.

Vaifale initially trained in breakdancing, but found his feet in his hip-hop/Polynesian fusion after two collarbone fractures.

“Breakdancing put me in hospital a few times,” he laughs.

John Vaifale, aka Happy Feet. Photo / Red Bull NZ

Vaifale freelances full-time in the creative scene as a DJ, music producer and teacher, and he creates events and shows for others to express their passions.

He’s gunning for the top spot at tomorrow’s competition, but will be equally as happy for anyone in his team.

“Our crew has grown up with a village mindset. Sejoo, Myke, Sheldon, Byrin, Avneil - we’re all from the same crew, but we’re competing against each other.”

“If one of us wins, we all win.”

What you need to know

What: Red Bull Dance Your Style New Zealand finals

When: 6pm, Friday, May 26

Where: Takutai Square, Britomart, Auckland CBD

Cost: Free

Judged by: The audience, so get out and support your faves!

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.