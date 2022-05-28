Samoan Language Week starts in New Zealand today - kicking off a big week of Independence Day celebrations in the motherland. File Photo / Dean Purcell

Give it a go

- Talofa lava (Tah-law-fah / lah-vah): Hello

- Manuia le aso (Ma-noo-ear / leh (like the E in egg) / ah-saw): Have a nice day

- Tofa soifua (Tore-fah / soy-fooah): Goodbye

- Uso (like the U in Susan) (u-saw): brother (or sister)

There is a high chance you may have heard of or know what the word "uso" means - the Samoan word for brother.

You may hear it more often this week, but what many may not realise is that they may be using it wrong.

"Uso" can only be said between men or between women. A woman cannot call a man her uso.

When a man calls another uso, the word is brother. But when a woman calls another her uso, the word becomes sister.

Le vaiaso o le gagana Samoa (Samoan Language Week) officially starts today.

Just over 100,000 people in New Zealand can speak Samoan - according to the 2018 Census - making it the third most spoken language in New Zealand, after English and te reo Māori.

Several events have been organised around the country this week, with today's events kicking off what is expected to be a huge week back in the motherland.

Celebrating a free Samoa

On Wednesday, Samoa will celebrate its 60th Independence Day - the day the island nation became independent from New Zealand-administered United Nations trusteeship.

Independence officially happened on January 1, 1962. However, the day is observed on June 2 in Samoa each year.

Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, acknowledged that milestone; describing this as being the year of Samoa in the Pacific.

Minister for Pacific Peoples and proud Samoan Aupito William Sio. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Although Samoan is among the top five most spoken languages in New Zealand, he pointed out that its use is rapidly declining.

"However, if we have the right tools, we can definitely revitalise gagana Samoa to keep it alive and thriving," he said.

Samoan Language Week has been an annual event in New Zealand for the last 12 years.

This year's theme pays tribute to the past and offers encouragement for new generations: Fa'aauau le folauga i le va'a o tautai - Continue the voyage with wayfinders of the ocean.

"We mustn't forget gagana Samoa and Samoa are so important to us," Aupito said.

"It is the only nation New Zealand has joined in a Treaty of Friendship. That treaty is about our mutual desire to gain social progress for tagata Samoa - and our language is critical in achieving this."

A number of events are taking place around New Zealand today and throughout the week for the language week, as well as commemorating Samoa's Independence Day.

Today's events include church services at Papatoetoe High School, in Auckland, Nelson, Invercargill and Lower Hutt, Wellington.