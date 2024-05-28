Krystal Nati-Salima has enrolled her son, Samson, into a full-immersion Samoan language preschool in the hopes of him learning the language and connecting with his roots.

There is a tiny Samoan flag that sits permanently in the Salima family’s car - there especially for their youngest son, Samson, one of the proudest little Samoan boys anywhere.

“He likes to wave it to people when we go out,” mum Krystal Nati-Salima said.

“He loves the language and the culture and tells people his name is Samasoni.”

A big reason for the 3-year-old’s pride for all things Samoan is the full-immersion gagana (language) Samoa early childhood centre he attends in West Auckland: Leataata o Tupulaga o le Lumana’i Preschool.

The school was established in 1995 by Toeolesulusulu Leataata Laine Tipi, who was a big advocate for education among Pacific communities and championing gagana Samoa.

Connecting two worlds

There, the teachers speak exclusively in Samoan to the children - whether it be the songs they sing, the poems they recite or the instructions they are given.

“When I pick him up from the daycare, they tell him to get his bag and put his shoes on all in Samoan and he understands and responds in Samoan too.”

Nati-Salima is part Samoan and hails from the villages of Magiagi and Vaiusu. However, she grew up in a household that did not speak the mother tongue.

Krystal Nati-Salima with her 3-year-old son Samson, who attends a full-immersion Samoan language preschool in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Her husband, Sam Salima, is from Vavau and Lalomanu and was born and raised in the motherland before moving to New Zealand.

The decision to put Samson into a Samoan preschool was based on the want for him to connect with his roots and help him learn and understand the language - something Nati-Salima felt she missed out on and something they did not get to do with their teenage son, Darion.

“I think it’s very important for kids and we’re lucky to have that in this day and age because without that, it’s an English-speaking household.

“If you grow up with parents who speak Samoan, that’s okay because you’ll pick it up. When you don’t, places like Leataata are great because that’s where they learn.”

‘When you know who you are, everything else falls into place’

There was some hesitancy when they first enrolled Samson; as she thought introducing a second language may confuse him.

Instead, he is thriving and often comes home singing traditional Samoan hymns and responding to Mum and Dad and his big brother in gagana Samoa.

Leata Laine Tipi pictured in September, 2012, with pupils at the preschool she founded in West Auckland. Photo / Richard Robinson

“You can communicate fully with him in English and you can communicate fully with him in Samoan and understand.

“His preference now is Samoan and he’ll respond to me in Samoan - and now I know how to respond to him because he’s taught me. So when he’s finished eating, he’ll say: “Maoga fa’afetai, mum.” (I’m full, thank you, mum).

“I can ask him to translate something for me - like a colour - and he’ll just blurt out the word.”

Leataata o Tupulaga o le Lumana’i Preschool director, Toeolesulusulu Fa’amalua Tipi, took over the preschool about three years ago when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. She died earlier this year.

He said many New Zealand-born parents were bringing their children to centres like theirs because they wanted their children to learn and know Samoan.

“It’s more important now than ever - instilling our aganu’u (culture) fa’asamoa and the proof for me is seeing the fruits of our labour.”

The Salimas are now looking at primary schools that offer a bilingual Samoan unit for young Samson, his mum said.

“When you start by knowing who you are, everything else falls into place.”

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and won the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.