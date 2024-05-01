Fumigation efforts have ramped up in Samoa as authorities work to help reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease dengue fever. Video / Ministry of Health Samoa

People set to travel to Samoa are being told to get comprehensive medical and travel insurance - including the provision for medical evacuation by air - in case they contract dengue fever.

Samoa is dealing with an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease after cases started appearing in the community last November. An outbreak was officially declared just over a week ago.

Dengue fever is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people and can result in high fever, nausea, headaches, body aches and rashes. In rare cases, it can lead to death.

Up to 250 confirmed cases have been reported since then, with 34 new lab-confirmed cases reported late last week.

Samoan authorities are carrying out fumigation around the island nation to get rid of mosquitoes, in a bid to reduce the spread of dengue fever. Photo / Ministry of Health Samoa

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has not issued a specific travel advisory for Samoa at this stage.

However, its Safe Travel website is urging people to ensure they have the means to get medical help if needed - to the point of being evacuated from the island country if need be.

“New Zealanders travelling or living in Samoa should have comprehensive medical and travel insurance policies in place that include provision for medical evacuation by air.

“New Zealanders in Samoa are advised to register their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

A dengue fever outbreak has resulted in a mass clean-up campaign in Samoa. Photo / Ministry of Health Samoa

It is not known whether any Kiwis are affected or among those hospitalised. MFAT has been approached for more information.

With the majority of cases being children aged 10 years old and elderly members of the public aged over 60 years old, the island nation has ramped up its efforts to help reduce the spread of the disease.

Fumigation efforts have increased around the country; with Samoa’s health ministry leading a nationwide clean-up campaign.

Authorities have spent the last few days carrying out fumigation spraying at schools, hospitals and medical facilities in and around Upolu and particularly around Apia - the country’s capital city - where many of the confirmed cases are from.

Authorities in Samoa are working hard to get rid of mosquitoes in a bid to reduce the spread of dengue fever. Photo / Ministry of Health Samoa

Mapuifagalele, a home for the elderly and one of Samoa’s treasures, was also among the buildings fumigated.

It comes after the Samoan government also announced a national half-day clean-up campaign; encouraging all government ministries, businesses, corporations, villages and ordinary members of the public to carry out cleaning working bees.

Locals are being encouraged to buy insect repellents, if possible, and use mosquito nets and mosquito coils at night. The public is also being urged to cut any vegetation and remove containers or buckets filled with water that may attract mosquitoes.

