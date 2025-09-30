Samoa declares ‘economic emergency’ over Budget crisis

Samoa's financial crisis was triggered by the failure to pass an Appropriation Bill to keep funds available. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By RNZ

Samoa’s head of state has declared a 30-day state of emergency because of a financial crisis triggered by the failure to pass an Appropriation Bill, as outlined under the country’s constitution.

Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Eti Sualauvi II has issued a Proclamation of Emergency – dated September 26 – under Article 105 of Samoa’s Constitution.

The Emergency Budget, effective from September 30 to October 29, will allow the Government to access funds from the Treasury to ensure Government operations continue.

According to the Government’s Savali newspaper, the failure to pass Appropriation Bill earlier this year led to an early election and the Government entering caretaker mode, leading to the country operating on 25% of the Budget for the next financial year.