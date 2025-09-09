“Your voices through your votes have once again demonstrated the strength and resilience of our democracy,” she said.

“We thank the Lord for his love and grace upon us and for his peace in our country as we took part in this important democratic process.”

She acknowledged “the role of the church and prayer warriors ... for praying for peace in the country”.

“I also take this opportunity to congratulate the winning political party, FAST, and its leader Laauli Leuatea, who will now steer our country,” she said.

Laauli’s FAST Party secured 30 seats, surpassing the HRPP's 14 and SUP's three seats. Photo / Ame Tanielu, RNZ

Fiame also thanked all other political parties for ensuring a peaceful and robust election.

She said voters’ “voices matter” and the choices they made in electing their representatives in parliament over the next five years “will hopefully deliver to your expectations”.

“As my government prepares to complete our Cabinet duties, I want to thank you Samoa, for standing together with the government in driving what was carefully planned to enhance sustainable development and the wellbeing of this country,” she said.

“As prime minister, I have wholeheartedly committed to lead government with the requirements of the laws and policies, governing operations in a fair and equitable manner.”

Samoa’s 18th parliament will begin next Tuesday at the Tuanaimato Multipurpose Complex. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

She said that, at both the regional and international levels, she worked to amplify Samoa’s voice as an independent country, with the collective voice of the Blue Pacific family on issues crucial for regional unity, solidarity and priorities.

Samoa’s Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II has confirmed the first sitting of the country’s newly elected 18th parliament will take place next Tuesday at 9.30am local time.

The sitting will be held at the Tuanaimato Multipurpose Complex and formally mark the start of Samoa’s 18th Legislative Assembly and the beginning of the new five-year parliamentary term.

-RNZ