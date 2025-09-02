Its longtime leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was Samoa’s prime minister for 23 years and remains the opposition leader today.
At his party’s headquarters in Apia last night, Tuilaepa told members and supporters that they would be appealing results from some polling booths - a practice that is not unusual in Samoan politics.
Who is La’auli?
La’auli’s gradual rise to the top has come about in a way he often refers to as “God’s timing”.
He also frequently uses the Samoan saying “O lalo e maua ai malō” when addressing crowds, meaning victory is gained through humility.
Politics is in his blood. The 59-year-old is son of the late Fuimaono Puletiuatoa Ipuniuesea and Polataivao Fosi Schmidt. His father, Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, was a politician who served in Samoa’s Parliament, under HRPP, from 1964 to 1999.
Before politics, Schmidt senior was a professional boxer in the 1950s, going by the name Fossie Schmidt. He spent time in Australia during his career and was dubbed the “Samoan Sensation” by newspapers.
Rockstar of Samoan politics
La’auli entered Parliament in 2006 after being voted in as the HRPP MP for Gagaifomauga No.3. Over the years, he has held the roles of Speaker of the House, Deputy Speaker and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Scientific Research.
In 2020, La’auli established the FAST Party after resigning from HRPP after disagreements. Despite a lot of scepticism, his party grew in popularity in the months leading up to the general elections held in April, 2021.
A travelling roadshow helped voters connect with La’auli. The party also harnessed social media - particularly Facebook Live - in a way never seen before in Samoan politics.
La’auli has since risen to celebrity status - with his appearances at public events resulting in huge crowd turnouts in Samoa.
La’auli told the Herald at the time that he had travelled here, on behalf of the Samoan people, to personally pass on condolences to the late MP’s aiga.
“I’m here to honour such a great man - one of the sons of Samoa. He has done a lot to showcase the Samoan people to New Zealanders in the political arena.”
Away from politics, La’auli is a businessman and lay preacher (a’oa’o fesoasoani). He is a father and is married to Heather Tupea Schmidt, the sister of former Manu Samoa legend Brian “The Chiropractor” Limā.
