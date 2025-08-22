Leadership at that time relied heavily on matai (chiefly) titles, personal influence, and village support rather than party affiliation, and voting was restricted to matai, that is, those holding chiefly titles.
In the 1980s, Fiamē Mata’afa, with Tupua Tamasese Lealofi IV, Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi, and Vaai Kolone, served as prime ministers before Samoa had formal political parties.
Tupua Tamasese Lealofi IV was Samoa’s second Prime Minister, serving from 1970 to 1973 and again from 1975 to 1976.
Originally a member of HRPP, she broke away to form the Fast Party (Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi), leading it to victory in the 2021 General election.
During her term, Fiamē has faced two votes of no confidence, a failed budget, the sinking of the Manwanui, and a dengue outbreak.
Fast forward to now and the upcoming elections Samoa has six registered political parties participating in the elections: HRPP, Fast, Samoa Uniting Party (SUP), Samoa Labour Party (SLP), Constitution Democracy Republic Party (CDRP), and Tumua ma Pule Reform Republican Party (TPRRP).
Several other parties have existed historically, including the Samoa National Democratic Party (SNDP), Tautua Samoa Party, and the Sovereign Independent Samoa Party (SIS).
Samoa’s election chief has confirmed that 187 candidates will contest the upcoming election, with six political parties and independents vying for seats.
The governing Fast Party leads the field with 58 candidates, followed by opposition HRPP with 50, the Samoa Uniting Party with 26, and the Samoa Labour Party with five.
As Samoans get ready to cast their votes next Friday, with pre-polling set for Wednesday, August 27, the question remains: will Fiamē return to office for a second term, will Tuilaepa stage a comeback, or will La’auli secure his first term?