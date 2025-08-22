Leadership at that time relied heavily on matai (chiefly) titles, personal influence, and village support rather than party affiliation, and voting was restricted to matai, that is, those holding chiefly titles.

In the 1980s, Fiamē Mata’afa, with Tupua Tamasese Lealofi IV, Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi, and Vaai Kolone, served as prime ministers before Samoa had formal political parties.

Tupua Tamasese Lealofi IV was Samoa’s second Prime Minister, serving from 1970 to 1973 and again from 1975 to 1976.

Following the Tupua lineage, Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi, the nephew of Tupua Tamasese Lealofi, became Samoa’s third Prime Minister, serving from 1976 to 1982.

Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The year 1982 was particularly turbulent, Tuiatua’s term was short-lived as Vaai Kolone won 24 seats in the 1982 election.

However, he was later required to stand down because of electoral laws prohibiting bribery, allowing Tuiatua to return as Prime Minister.

Tofilau Eti Alesana became Samoa’s eighth Prime Minister after becoming leader of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), serving from 1982 to 1985.

In 1985, Vaai Kolone, now aligned with HRPP, joined forces with Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi to form the Samoa National Democratic Party (SNDP), and Kolone served one more term as Prime Minister.

In 1998, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi became Prime Minister, serving until 2021 and becoming Samoa’s longest-serving Prime Minister, with over 20 years in office.

Former Samoan prime minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi. Photo / NZME

In 2021, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa made history as Samoa’s first female Prime Minister and the first woman to lead as a Prime Minister among a Pacific nation.

Originally a member of HRPP, she broke away to form the Fast Party (Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi), leading it to victory in the 2021 General election.

During her term, Fiamē has faced two votes of no confidence, a failed budget, the sinking of the Manwanui, and a dengue outbreak.

Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa. Photo / Myka Stanley

Fast forward to now and the upcoming elections Samoa has six registered political parties participating in the elections: HRPP, Fast, Samoa Uniting Party (SUP), Samoa Labour Party (SLP), Constitution Democracy Republic Party (CDRP), and Tumua ma Pule Reform Republican Party (TPRRP).

Several other parties have existed historically, including the Samoa National Democratic Party (SNDP), Tautua Samoa Party, and the Sovereign Independent Samoa Party (SIS).

Samoa’s election chief has confirmed that 187 candidates will contest the upcoming election, with six political parties and independents vying for seats.

The governing Fast Party leads the field with 58 candidates, followed by opposition HRPP with 50, the Samoa Uniting Party with 26, and the Samoa Labour Party with five.

As Samoans get ready to cast their votes next Friday, with pre-polling set for Wednesday, August 27, the question remains: will Fiamē return to office for a second term, will Tuilaepa stage a comeback, or will La’auli secure his first term?

- RNZ