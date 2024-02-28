Fa'anānā Efeso Collins pictured with his wife Vasa Fia and their daughters, Asalemo (in dad's arms) and Kaperiela. Photo / Tīpene Funerals

As one of South Auckland’s most loved sons is due to be farewelled, a public celebration of his life is expected to draw in massive crowds.

It has been a week since Green Party MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, 49, collapsed and died after a ChildFund charity event in downtown Auckland.

A week on, family and friends are continuing to work hard to finalise preparations for a public memorial service tomorrow at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, South Auckland - his home.

It promises to be an emotional service for many, but also one expected to bring lots of laughter and joy from memories and stories shared by family, friends, colleagues and people connected to the late MP over the years.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is among the dignitaries attending the service; as well as members of the Green Party, Labour Party, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, the Samoan High Commissioner to New Zealand, the US consul general, Auckland Council members and community Pacific leaders.

Collins family spokesman Taito Eddie Tuiavii said with large numbers of people anticipated to attend the service, people are encouraged to arrive early.

The service - which starts at 1pm - will be livestreamed; with the official livestream hosted on the Tagata Pasifika Plus website, according to the family spokesman and Tīpene Funerals.

There have been warnings throughout the week about fake Facebook profile pages pretending to be livestream links in an attempt to scam people into transferring money to watch.

Green Party MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins delivers his maiden speech in the House of Representatives on February 15, 2024, less than a week before he died at the ChildFund Water Run in central Auckland.

Traffic management will be in place in various parts of the city, including in and around Onehunga, where Fa’anānā has been lying in state this week.

After the memorial service, the hearse carrying the late MP’s casket will drive through parts of Ōtara - where he grew up - and Ōtāhuhu, where he lived with wife Vasa Fia and their two young daughters, Kaperiela, 11, and 3-year-old Asalemo.

Details about that procession are set to be made public tomorrow afternoon; but it is understood the late MP will pass a number of his old schools and town centres he frequented.

A police spokesman said they are aware of the proceedings and will be on hand to help, if needed.

“We understand there will be a large number of people in attendance. Police are in contact with family representatives to understand plans to provide advice on any health and safety implications.”

MP’s old college adjusts classes in honour of former head boy

Tangaroa College, where Fa’anānā was head boy in 1991, is adjusting its normal school day so members of staff and the wider school community can attend.

In a message posted to the school’s Facebook page, principal Chris Bean acknowledged Fa’anānā's continued connection to the school, its staff and students.

“Efeso had a love and passion for Tangaroa College and supported us in many initiatives that helped us and our students.

“Efeso never forgot his roots and always gave back. It is important for us to be at this service to honour this man, support his whānau and acknowledge his strong connection to Tangaroa College.”

Students will be allowed to work from home or attend school, as normal, and be supervised by teaching staff staying behind.

ChildFund raises nearly $50,000 in week of MP’s death

Green MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins died after taking part in the ChildFund Water Run to raise funds to support local communities in the Pacific. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Meanwhile, the charity that Fa’anānā was helping to raise funds for when he died last week has raised almost $50,000 in donations.

The MP was among a small group of Kiwi celebrities helping to raise funds for ChildFund, which has several projects that aim to provide clean drinking water to children around the Pacific region.

Chief executive Josie Pagani, who is also a friend of Fa’anānā's, said she had spent the first few days after the event in shock.

“On the day, people were so shocked and looking for some way of expressing their grief and showing support for the causes and the principles and values he represented.

“So people have gone to the ChildFund page and thought: ‘I’ve got to donate something here’. It was amazing.”

A GiveALittle page for Fa’anānā's two daughters has also been set up and has so far raised almost $25,000.

A private funeral service for the late MP will be held on Friday.

