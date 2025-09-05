La'auli Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt, whose Fast Party has won 30 seats in Samoa’s election and surpassed the 26 needed to govern. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

La'auli Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt, whose Fast Party has won 30 seats in Samoa’s election and surpassed the 26 needed to govern. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

The final count from Samoa’s general election has been completed, with unofficial results indicating a landslide win for the ruling Fast Party.

Results from the official count are openly displayed at the national counting centre in Apia but will only become official once they are announced by the head of state.

They show Fast has taken 30 of the 51 seats in Parliament, easily clearing the 26 required to govern.

The Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) finished with 14 seats, caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa’s Samoa Uniting Party (SUP) secured three, and four independents were also elected.