One of those independents has appeared on Fast’s social media signalling support but, according to the Electoral Commission, the official record still lists him as an independent.
The rolls will be updated after the process is completed.
There are five confirmed female candidates: three from Fast, one from HRPP and one from SUP. Under Samoa’s electoral laws, 10% of the 51 seats in Parliament must be held by women.
Electoral commissioner Toleafoa Tuiafelolo Alexander Stanley has confirmed that consideration will only be looked at after all election-related court cases have been settled.
Polling was held across 50 constituencies last Friday, while Faleata No 2 was decided earlier when Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo was declared elected unopposed after two rivals were ruled ineligible.
Toleafoa is expected to release the official results on Friday night and on Monday the writ will be returned to the Head of State, who will formally declare the new members of Parliament.
– RNZ