Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Samoa general election: Final vote count completed, official results due tonight

RNZ
2 mins to read

La'auli Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt, whose Fast Party has won 30 seats in Samoa’s election and surpassed the 26 needed to govern. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

La'auli Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt, whose Fast Party has won 30 seats in Samoa’s election and surpassed the 26 needed to govern. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

The final count from Samoa’s general election has been completed, with unofficial results indicating a landslide win for the ruling Fast Party.

Results from the official count are openly displayed at the national counting centre in Apia but will only become

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save