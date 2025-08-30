“I am hopeful that the rest of the politicians would see that the people have spoken,” Aupito said.
“The preliminary results give you a clear indication that Fast won the popular vote, and perhaps just to allow them to go through, set themselves up as the new Government, while these minor challenges might occur behind the scenes – but very rarely have we seen any significant changes after the preliminary results.”
What next?
Official results will be tallied from Monday with an announcement expected next Friday, Samoa’s electoral commissioner Toleafoa Tuiafelolo Alexander Stanley told the media on Friday evening.
“Everything ran smoothly today [Friday], there weren’t any issues apart from one,” Toleafoa said.
People were transporting voters, which is not allowed, so the matter has been referred to the police, he said.
Leadership transition
Aupito described how a transition of leadership began in 2021. The HRPP had been in Government for 40-plus years.
“In fact, the Prime Minister had been the Prime Minister for 23 years, and now he has continued to remain as the leader of the HRPP and has kept HRPP relevant in the hearts and minds of the population,” he said.
Even the strength of being a senior politician was seen as a weakness as a generational shift began in 2021.
For the first time, Samoan citizens in the villages made a statement about what their expectations for leadership were.
“Clearly, they’ve spoken loud and clear,” Aupito said.