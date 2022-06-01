Rukau Hut will have a stand at Taste of Pasifika at the Cloud on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Cook Island-style pies will be high on the menu at the Taste of Pasifika festival that launches in Auckland on Saturday.

The Cloud in downtown Auckland will host the first event of the festival, which will run over the next three weekends to celebrate Pasifika food and the vibrant nature of Pacific people.

Rukau pies have been filling the stomachs of South and West Aucklanders since 2017. Rukau Hut owner Ina Simpson said Taste of Pasifika was a great opportunity to showcase her uniquely styled Cook Island pies.

"Rukau pies are filled with cooked taro leaves and our No 1 selling product," Simpson said.

"We will be set up at the Cloud, so I'm hoping a big crowd turn up and help us all celebrate the occasion.

"It is a unique tasting pie and I'm sure people will enjoy it."

Simpson admitted during Covid, there was little to celebrate, but now that New Zealand was again open for business, it was time for Kiwis to start to enjoy themselves again.

Originally from Rarotonga, Simpson's parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1974 and established a home in Bluff.

"Like most parents from the Pacific they were looking for better opportunities for their families and New Zealand provided those through forestry and the freezing works," she said.

"Mum worked in the freezing works and because it was seasonal, many families stayed for the six months then went back home."

"I am a South Island girl and started my life in Bluff and after 18 years moved to Christchurch then to Auckland in 1995, where I have remained."