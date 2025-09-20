One hundred Tongan women from 20 villages participated in the ngatu workshop in Tongatapu. Photo / Supplied

Gillies and Burrows are well known for their amazing tapa artwork, with one 5m tapa, The Last Kai, selling in Australia last week for $85,000.

“I always knew my path was to follow the Tongan ngatu, from what my ancestors passed down to me,” Gillies told the Herald.

“But to have Her Majesty having a similar goal is incredible for me and my family.

“We were honoured and privileged to be involved. We think this mission is imperative to the future of Tonga and the Pacific.

Aroha Gillies with the Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau'u of Tonga. Photo / Supplied

“In a world where almost anything can be designed by artificial intelligence, the flip side is that there is a deep longing and nostalgic yearning for objects that are authentic and nothing can be more authentic than ngatu: grown in the earth, harvested by hand, made by hand, and decorated by hand, all guided by traditions thousands of years old.”

Gillies’ daughter Aroha Heilala Gillies also participated in the workshops, making it three generations of artists.

Gillies said she had been “truly honoured” to be able to work alongside her mother and daughter at the workshop.

She said Burrows, who is aged 74, represents “one of the last traditional tapa makers of her generation”.

“And I recognise the importance of the knowledge, traditions, and skills passed down from her.”

Locals work on their creations during the two-week workshop in Tonga. Photo / Supplied

She said it had been a special time to share it with her Aroha.

“It’s essential to continue sharing this heritage with future generations and others within the Pacific diaspora, helping them reconnect with their roots. Through the arts, we can express and showcase our Tongan culture, highlighting its richness and significance.”

‘The Queen of the People’

The Tongan Queen has made no secret of her passion to keep alive her country’s heritage and arts.

She wants to see more high-quality ngatu produced in Tonga, and for local producers and artists to decorate their own cloth.

Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho hopes ngatu can be utilised by Tongan women.

She told the workshop making ngatu using local materials had multiple positives.

It would ensure it lasted longer and also have a greater value.

The Tongan royal also told the workshop it was a great way for the women of Tongan villages to generate an income via the sale of products to tourists.

Gillies said the group was also told if the ngatu plan worked then “people all around the world will be reminded of Tonga every time they look at it”.

“After spending time with Her Majesty, I refer to her as the Queen of the People, a compassionate leader dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of the people of Tonga.”

Gillies and Burrows have been talking to the Queen about returning for another workshop in the future.

She said the future looked positive.

A landowner in one village is providing space for villagers to plant a new crop of hiapo, or paper mulberry trees, to grow the bark needed to make ngatu.

The Tongan women learning the old art of ngatu. Photo / Supplied

And another village has applied for funding to take what they’ve learned from Gillies and her mum to create their own workshops where knowledge can be passed on.

Burrows said passing on the traditional skills will ensure ngatu is enjoyed by future generations.

“We need to remind the world that ngatu belongs to Tonga. That’s our koloa, our treasure. Not anybody can come in and help themselves,” Burrows said.

The Last Kai recently sold in Australia for $85,000. Photo / Supplied

Burrows and Gillies have twice been to Madrid to view and sketch Malaspina’s Carpet, the world’s oldest intact ngatu, in the Museo de America.

Tongan scholars believe the ngatu originated in Vava’u in the late 1700s.

Meanwhile two thought-provoking works were recently sold on commission to the National Gallery of Victoria - one the five-metre long Pasifika version of The Last Supper, entitled The Last Kai, with women - not the disciples - wearing Covid-19 masks while sitting around the table.

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and before joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.