Tui Emma Gillies (left front) and Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows (right front) with Tui's daughter Aroha (middle front) with Tongan Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho, Crown Princess Sinaitakala Tuhu'aho and Princess Latufuipeka, at the Ngatu workshop. Photo: Matangi Tonga.
Two New Zealand artists have answered a call from the Tongan Queen to help take the Pacific nation’s tapa cloth to the world - and in doing so create a revenue stream for women living in the Kingdom’s villages.
Large pieces of decorated bark cloth, or ngatu, are traditionally givenas gifts at weddings, funerals and other celebrations in Tonga.
They’re items Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho has a lot of passion for; including believing Tongan women could generate an income from decorating ngatu.
Last month, almost 100 women from 20 villages on the main island of Tongatapu attended, with ngatu practitioners from each of the villages took part in a two-week ngatu workshop.
New Zealand-based mother-and-daughter ngatu makers Suileti Fieme’a Burrows and Tui Emma Gillies were invited by the Tongan Queen to attend; hosting workshops, sharing their expertise, and experiences of taking ngatu to the world with locals.
“We were honoured and privileged to be involved. We think this mission is imperative to the future of Tonga and the Pacific.
“In a world where almost anything can be designed by artificial intelligence, the flip side is that there is a deep longing and nostalgic yearning for objects that are authentic and nothing can be more authentic than ngatu: grown in the earth, harvested by hand, made by hand, and decorated by hand, all guided by traditions thousands of years old.”
Gillies said she had been “truly honoured” to be able to work alongside her mother and daughter at the workshop.
She said Burrows, who is aged 74, represents “one of the last traditional tapa makers of her generation”.
“And I recognise the importance of the knowledge, traditions, and skills passed down from her.”
She said it had been a special time to share it with her Aroha.
“It’s essential to continue sharing this heritage with future generations and others within the Pacific diaspora, helping them reconnect with their roots. Through the arts, we can express and showcase our Tongan culture, highlighting its richness and significance.”
‘The Queen of the People’
The Tongan Queen has made no secret of her passion to keep alive her country’s heritage and arts.
She wants to see more high-quality ngatu produced in Tonga, and for local producers and artists to decorate their own cloth.
Burrows and Gillies have twice been to Madrid to view and sketch Malaspina’s Carpet, the world’s oldest intact ngatu, in the Museo de America.
Tongan scholars believe the ngatu originated in Vava’u in the late 1700s.
Meanwhile two thought-provoking works were recently sold on commission to the National Gallery of Victoria - one the five-metre long Pasifika version of The Last Supper, entitled The Last Kai, with women - not the disciples - wearing Covid-19 masks while sitting around the table.
