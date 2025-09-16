In 2020, he left the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) to form the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (Fast) Party, which went on to win the 2021 general election.

That victory came after a protracted legal and political standoff, with the swearing-in held under a tent on Parliament grounds.

Four years later, the scene was markedly different. The ceremony was formal, dignified, and held in a packed venue.

The sitting started with a sermon and prayer by Reverend Elder Panapa Fata To’o, with former Head of State Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi also in attendance, drawing applause as he entered the gymnasium.

“The opening of the 18th parliamentary is like the clothing of love of (Ionatana and Tavita).

“Accountability, transparency and good government are what the government needs…we need peace, and this is what God’s message is for us today.

“Soa le pule, e le faigofie le galuega, le ua tou tulai mai iai,” Reverend Elder To’o said, which translates to: “Share the responsibilities, the job you have been called to do won’t be easy.”

La’auli extended his thanks to his family, his legal team and all of Samoa.

“Let us work together hand in hand to build a stronger Samoa in united peace and harmony,” he said.

“To the people of Samoa both local and living overseas thank you for supporting our nation, Samoa.”

This year’s early election came after a split in the ruling Fast party, with Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, who led the party into government four years ago, now heading the Samoa Uniting Party (SUP).

Fiame and her two colleagues did not meet the eight-member threshold for political parties in the Fono and so were sworn in as independents.

The HRPP holds 14 seats and there are also three other independent MPs.

Fast now has 31 seats, having been joined by one extra MP, who contested the election as an independent.

The swearing-in also marked the official end of Fiame’s term as Samoa’s first female prime minister.

Formal proceedings included prayers, oaths, and the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speaker, all witnessed by the Head of State, cabinet ministers, associate ministers, and MPs.

For the first time, the Government will have two Deputy Prime Ministers, Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo and Mulipola Anarosa Molioo.

The members of the Parliamentary Committee were also announced and will consist of La’auli, Fiame, Tuilaepa, the Speaker, and Deputy.

They are scheduled to meet on Thursday at 10am to confirm dates and topics for upcoming parliamentary meetings.

In the meantime, the House has adjourned its first sitting until a date to be determined.

More than 2000 people attended the ceremony, including church leaders, Government officials, families of MPs, and Samoans from overseas.

A delegation from American Samoa was also present, led by Governor Pulali’i Tuiteleleapaga Iuli Nikolau Pula, and accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Pulu Ae Ae.

Members of the diplomatic corps in Samoa were also present.

- RNZ