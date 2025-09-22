According to government policy, the Prime Minister is entitled to fully funded overseas medical treatment.

“However, due to government’s current financial position with 25% of the budget from last year financing operations now, and the urgency to undertake treatment, the Prime Minister’s family is funding all his expenses including airfares, treatment and accommodation in New Zealand.”

The government statement added that Laaulialemalietoa is accompanied by his wife and will be away for a week.

“Laaulialemalietoa downplayed his health condition when he was asked last Tuesday if he was undergoing medical treatment,” according to a report by the Samoa Observer.

The newspaper also reported the Government has not indicated whether the Prime Minister will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

However, in a statement on Monday, the Samoa Government confirmed that the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Onesemo would be leading Samoa’s UNGA delegation.