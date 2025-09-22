Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Samoa’s new Prime Minister flies to NZ for medical treatment within days of taking office

RNZ Pacific
RNZ·
2 mins to read

Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt was sworn in as Samoa’s eighth Prime Minister last Tuesday. Photo / Samoa Parliament

Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt was sworn in as Samoa’s eighth Prime Minister last Tuesday. Photo / Samoa Parliament

By RNZ Pacific of RNZ

Samoa’s newly elected Prime Minister is in New Zealand for medical treatment.

In a statement, the Samoan Government said Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt departed Samoa on Sunday.

“Medical appointments were secured for the Prime Minister at the end of last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save