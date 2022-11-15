Samoan fans celebrate after Toa Samoa's historic win over England on Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A dedicated fan zone has been organised ahead of the much-anticipated Rugby League World Cup final between Samoa and Australia this weekend.

Members from the Auckland Council and South Auckland community leaders have rallied to come up with a last minute festival in a bid to create a family-friendly event for fans.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina confirmed a special event will be held at the David Lange Park, in Māngere, on Saturday afternoon ahead of the grand final at 5am on Sunday.

Samoa celebrate their 2021 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final win over England.

He and local Pasifika community leaders, including Māngere MP Aupito William Sio, had been in talks to organise a place where fans could celebrate freely and safely.

“We are just wanting to have an awesome aiga (family) feel - that is our aim. Don’t let excitement turn into over-excitement.”

Filipaina said there were moves for at least one other fan zone to be set up in Otara; where organisers there were looking at the possibility of showing the game on a big screen early on Sunday morning.

Moves to create a designated fan zone come after Samoan fans have taken celebrations to the streets over the last few weeks, as their team - Toa Samoa - continued to progress through the tournament.

Fans around the city have paraded at various spots in celebration of the team’s success; with parades of vehicles decked out in Samoan flags being held in Māngere, Henderson, Otara, Ōtāhuhu, Manurewa and other parts of Auckland.

There have been calls from Police and local authorities for the need to be safe during celebrations; particularly after a woman suffered serious injuries during one parade, when she fell off the bonnet of a moving car and was run over.

Filipaina acknowledged those concerns; saying it was important for people to be responsible while out and about.

“You can celebrate inside your vehicle - not on top of it.”

He stressed that Saturday’s event - which will be held from 2pm to 5pm - would allow families to turn up in their decorated vehicles and to enjoy some local entertainment as well. The event is being pitched as a family festival with no alcohol allowed.

Filipaina, whose late brother Olsen Filipaina represented both New Zealand and Samoa in rugby league, said seeing a tier two nation reach a Rugby League World Cup grand final was wonderful.

It was even more meaningful for their family given their links to Samoa - and just how close the Pacific country and Samoans all around the world are to celebrating a tournament victory.

“My brother would be so proud. He would say something like: ‘Man, I think they’ve got it’!”







