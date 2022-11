A Toa Samoa rugby league fan shows off his traditional Samoan pe'a tatau as he celebrates loud and proud. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Toa Samoa rugby league fans took over parts of Auckland and celebrated around the country and world as their team became the first Pasifika country to reach the final.

Herald photographers and reporters captured some of the fan frenzy throughout the week.

See if you can spot yourself!