Review: Restaged Dawn Raids sets bar for unapologetically brown stories

Gabrielle Solomona plays Fuarosa and Michael Falesiu plays Sione. Photo / Andi Crown

It's been 25 years since Oscar Kightley and the theatre collective Pacific Underground first staged Dawn Raids, but the play has taken on new meaning a year after Jacinda Ardern formally apologised for the Government's mistreatment of Pasifika communities in the 1970s.

After the Prime Minister's apology, Auckland Theatre Company teamed up with Pacific Underground to restage the play for a new generation.

As a member of that new generation, and also as an urban Samoan and Māori with family who lived through that era, the play was beautiful yet painful to watch.

In the days after I saw it, I tried not to think about it too much because of the emotions it stirred. But Dawn Raids opened a wound in me I was aware of but didn't realise how deep the scar ran.

The story follows Sione (Michael Falesiu) and his family's experience in 1973 central Auckland during the Dawn Raid era.

The family harbour Sione's fiancee Fuarosa (Gabrielle Solomona), an overstayer, to the dismay of his father Mose (Lauie Tofa) who supports the raids and scorns overstayers.

Talia-Rae Mavaega appears as the daughter Teresa in the play: Dawn Raids. Photo / Andi Crown

Mose's wife To'aga (Bella Kalolo-Suraj) tries to keep her family together, but daughter Teresa (Talia-Rae Mavaega) upends this through her activism opposing the racial injustices against Pasifika.

Through their story and the family's struggles, playwright Kightley explores the conflicts between fa'asamoa (the Samoan way) and NZ's Pākehā-dominated culture, between traditional Samoan identity and urban Pasifika identities and then how these conflicts interact with Pasifika trauma from official abuse.

A lot of Pasifika developed coping mechanisms in accepting assimilation, abandoning cultural integrity and settling deeply into a state of denial that there is or was any injustice occurring against them.

Huge praise should also go to Dawn Raids co-directors Troy Tu'ua and Tanya Muagututi'a, who worked with all the performers to direct such a close-to-home and authentic representation of our elders.

Dawn Raids staged by the Auckland Theatre Company at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. Photo / Andi Crown

And authenticity is a powerful asset. Dawn Raids avoids both the modernised slang and Pākehā-centric B plot that diluted the impact of last year's The Panthers mini-series from TVNZ.

This is an unapologetically brown story, exclusively centred on brown people - just as it should.

Watching a close interpretation of your elders' suffering is painful; especially since they are the figures that care, love, protect and lead us.

However, Dawn Raids is an essential experience, an authentic retelling of what my elders went through.

For anyone who spent last year wondering what the Dawn Raids were or why an apology was needed, this play should be essential viewing for all audience - especially Pasifika, who can take comfort in knowing ATC, Pacific Underground and Kightley have delivered a work that does our stories justice.

Education on this era is significant. But educating it through an emotional human connection is more powerful and is exactly what Dawn Raids has done.

• Dawn Raids is on at the ASB Waterfront Theatre until September 3.