Aucklander Aaron Cooper (inset) suffered critical injuries in an accident in 2007 and underwent an emergency heart operation. He credits top heart surgeon Dr Parma Nand (pictured) as saving his life. Photo / Supplied
Former patients of Dr Parma Nand have paid tribute to the renowned Auckland cardiothoracic surgeon.
Nand, known for his philanthropic work in Fiji, passed away at age 64.
Aaron Cooper credited Nand with saving his life after a critical speedway accident in 2007.
Former patients of a top Auckland heart surgeon have paid tribute to the man who stepped in when others refused to operate and gave them a second chance at life.
News of the 64-year-old’s death has sent shockwaves around the community, including in Fiji, where he was well-known for his philanthropic work, often travelling to his homeland to perform life-saving surgeries for locals for free.
“He jumped straight in and took over. I was awake at some point as he was explaining he was going to operate. I looked at him and said: ‘Okay. If you’re the last face I ever see, I know you did your best’.
“When I woke up, he was sitting in the chair next to the bed. I held his hand and thanked him.”
‘I wouldn’t have been in anyone’s life’
Cooper spent the rest of his time in hospital recovering in the spinal unit. On the day he was discharged, he had a chance encounter with the man who saved him.
“I was leaving the hospital and he was walking towards me. He stopped. I put my hand out to shake his hand.
“He said: ‘I’ve had your heart in my hand. I’ll have a hug.’”
When the accident happened, Cooper had just become a new dad - his newborn daughter was 10 days old.
“She’s 17 now and just gone to her high school prom.”
He also has another daughter, who came into his life when she was 11 years old in 2014.
“She’s just now had her own daughter. Without Dr Nand saving me, I wouldn’t have been in anyone’s life, let alone get to be a Poppa to Shaylee.”
Friends and colleagues of Nand are organising a memorial service for him later this month.