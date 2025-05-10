Advertisement
Patients pay tribute to Auckland heart doctor Parma Nand after shock death

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
Aucklander Aaron Cooper (inset) suffered critical injuries in an accident in 2007 and underwent an emergency heart operation. He credits top heart surgeon Dr Parma Nand (pictured) as saving his life. Photo / Supplied

  • Former patients of Dr Parma Nand have paid tribute to the renowned Auckland cardiothoracic surgeon.
  • Nand, known for his philanthropic work in Fiji, passed away at age 64.
  • Aaron Cooper credited Nand with saving his life after a critical speedway accident in 2007.

Former patients of a top Auckland heart surgeon have paid tribute to the man who stepped in when others refused to operate and gave them a second chance at life.

A private funeral service was held yesterday for Dr Parma Nand, a highly respected cardiothoracic surgeon, specialising in surgeries on the heart, lungs and structures in the chest in Auckland for more than 30 years.

News of the 64-year-old’s death has sent shockwaves around the community, including in Fiji, where he was well-known for his philanthropic work, often travelling to his homeland to perform life-saving surgeries for locals for free.

Cardiac surgeon Dr Parma Nand pictured in an operating room at Auckland City Hospital in December 2006. Photo / Greg Bowker
The Herald shared Nand’s story on Thursday. Former patients and their family members were quick to come forward to share how Nand had impacted them - many thanking him for saving their lives.

Among those was Aucklander Aaron Cooper, who suffered critical injuries in a speedway accident on New Year’s Eve in 2007.

‘Dr Nand had just finished a double shift when I was wheeled in’

“I rolled my stock car and landed upside down on the wall. I broke my back and had a leak in an artery in my heart. The sac was full up with blood,” Cooper said.

While being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, Cooper’s heart stopped. A paramedic drained the blood from around his heart as they arrived at the hospital.

Aucklander Aaron Cooper suffered critical injuries in a speedway accident in 2007 and underwent an emergency heart operation. He credits heart surgeon Dr Parma Nand as the man who saved his life. Photo / Supplied
“Dr Nand had just finished a double shift - I believe 18 hours. He was in the (emergency room) about to go home when I was wheeled in,” Cooper said.

“He jumped straight in and took over. I was awake at some point as he was explaining he was going to operate. I looked at him and said: ‘Okay. If you’re the last face I ever see, I know you did your best’.

“When I woke up, he was sitting in the chair next to the bed. I held his hand and thanked him.”

‘I wouldn’t have been in anyone’s life’

Auckland cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Parma Nand.
Cooper spent the rest of his time in hospital recovering in the spinal unit. On the day he was discharged, he had a chance encounter with the man who saved him.

“I was leaving the hospital and he was walking towards me. He stopped. I put my hand out to shake his hand.

“He said: ‘I’ve had your heart in my hand. I’ll have a hug.’”

When the accident happened, Cooper had just become a new dad - his newborn daughter was 10 days old.

“She’s 17 now and just gone to her high school prom.”

He also has another daughter, who came into his life when she was 11 years old in 2014.

“She’s just now had her own daughter. Without Dr Nand saving me, I wouldn’t have been in anyone’s life, let alone get to be a Poppa to Shaylee.”

Friends and colleagues of Nand are organising a memorial service for him later this month.

