Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape. Photo / PNG PM Media

By RNZ

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape has confirmed reports his eldest son is one of two men arrested in relation to a suitcase found with US$440,000 ($713,000) at a domestic airport in the highlands province of Hela last week.

The arrests occurred after police became suspicious of the suitcase amidst heightened security in preparation for the general election which began on Monday.

One of the men arrested is Mospal Marape.

James Marape told media as he cast his first vote on Monday that his son had no association with the luggage.

"The person who was transporting the money is the director of a construction company in Hela Province. Knowing there are checks at the airport, he brought the money, for him he felt the money was legal. He was transporting money for his company. He was being picked up and police felt the money was suspicious on the eve of an election."

Marape dismissed rumours the money is linked to his campaign.

"I don't need the fund for the elections. Police have kept the fund.

"I'm voting here without the help of the fund. Some think that it's a link and influenced by me, far from it.

"That fund is not needed. We're running elections on Friday. The message to my people is to vote with no conditions. And as sitting prime minister, personally, I want people to vote whether they value the office of prime minister or not."

