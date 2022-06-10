Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Helen Clark warns against 'group think' by NZ in foreign relations

12 minutes to read
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, in 2019. Photo / AP

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, in 2019. Photo / AP

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

A carpet shop in regional Turkey may be an unlikely place to begin a story about security in the Pacific and New Zealand's foreign policy but that's where Helen Clark was in April 2000 when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.