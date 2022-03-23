Gathering limits increase but why not everyone’s satisfied, evacuations continue on the flood-ravaged East Coast and black box found from China Eastern plane crash in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Gathering limits increase but why not everyone’s satisfied, evacuations continue on the flood-ravaged East Coast and black box found from China Eastern plane crash in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By Susana Suisuiki, RNZ

Three Pacific people have been recognised by the Queen through this year's Commonwealth Points of Light awards.

These annual awards were established by the Queen in 2018 to acknowledge individuals' contributions to their communities across the Commonwealth.

This year's Pacific recipients come from New Zealand, Samoa and the Solomon Islands.

Mataio (Matt) Brown - She Is Not Your Rehab

Matt Brown is the co-founder of the anti-violence movement She Is Not Your Rehab. Although he is honoured to be awarded Brown says that he will not take time out to celebrate until family violence levels diminish.

Matt Brown with his wife Sarah. Photo / She is not your rehab

She Is Not Your Rehab was launched in 2019 with a focus on breaking the cycle of family violence and toxic masculinity - something Brown had witnessed as a child through his mother.

The movement created a social media buzz and caught the attention of Hollywood star Seiuli Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

All the accolades and recognition have not distracted Brown, who said that breaking the cycle starts with men.

"Violence against the women is very real.

"Yes, we know that there is violence against men too but I'm speaking from my own personal lived experience. So it's our invitation and our call-out to our men to really take responsibility for their healing, to know that your childhood trauma is not your fault but your healing is definitely your responsibility now."

Joe Billy Oge - Solomon Islands Scouts Association

Joe Billy Oge said being recognised by the Queen has boosted his confidence.

Oge is the Chief Commissioner of the Solomon Islands Scouts Association (SISA), regarded as one of the oldest and biggest youth movements in the country operating for almost a century.

Nearly 70 per cent of the Solomon Islands' population is made up of youth and Oge said that listening to the issues the youth face is just as important as preparing them for adulthood.

Solomon Islander Joe-Billy Oge. Photo / Solomons Star News

"We as leaders must take this time to engage and hear from them and the young people, of what they are going through so that is what I feel especially at this point of time."

Having lived through multiple civil conflicts, Oge says having courage has steered him through and is something he wants to pass on to the next generation of scouts.

"We have a law, a founding law that's like a foundation," he said.

"It says: 'A scout has courage in all difficulties', so despite the current situation we stay focused."

Fusi Masina Tietie - Her Voice

Fusi Masina Tietie was awarded for her work as a women's rights activist in Samoa and her online platform Her Voice.

Tietie works fulltime with the Ministry of Health but volunteers her time to keep her platform updated which she said is a collaborative effort.

"Her Voice's achievement is my achievement and it's the Samoan young women community's achievement as well.

Jun Ho Gregory Kim and Fusi Masina Tietie. Photo / Samoa Observer

"I think one of the things that I really want to put emphasis on through Her Voice is the collaborative effort that is done voluntarily.

"One hundred per cent of Her Voice is through the voluntary experiences of photographers, writers, make-up artists, all from various backgrounds."

British High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands and Nauru, Thomas Coward, said that the awards celebrate inspirational people.

"I think volunteering and service to one's community are really important Pacific values.

British High Commissioner to the Solomon Island and Nauru Thomas Coward. Photo / UK goverment

"These awards are a great way of looking for exceptional service, looking for people who go above and beyond, to help across their communities, to help inspire children, bring education to kids, to reduce plastic pollution or to raise awareness around climate change and its effects.

"I've seen first-hand some of the work that these Points of Light award winners do in their communities, and it's really powerful. Really powerful in helping people and modelling kindness."