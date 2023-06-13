A New Zealand tourist has drowned at a top resort in Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Photo / Getty Images

A New Zealand woman has drowned at a top resort in Rarotonga.

Cook Islands Police Service confirmed the incident happened on Sunday, local time, at the Edgewater Resort in the Arorangi District on the island of Rarotonga.

In a statement released online, local authorities said: “The weekend closed with another tragic incident when a drowning at Edgewater Resort was reported to Police.

“The victim was a 49-year-old female from New Zealand.”

The Edgewater Resort in Rarotonga is hugely popular with international tourists. Photo / NZME

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

The Edgewater Resort & Spa is one of the Cook Islands’ most well-known and popular resorts with tourists around the world.

Its lush surroundings and prime location near the beach have made it a firm favourite with travellers and it regularly features in top-rated lists on hotel booking and travelling websites.

