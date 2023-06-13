Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Talanoa

New Zealand tourist drowns at Edgewater Resort in Rarotonga

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A New Zealand tourist has drowned at a top resort in Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Photo / Getty Images

A New Zealand tourist has drowned at a top resort in Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Photo / Getty Images

A New Zealand woman has drowned at a top resort in Rarotonga.

Cook Islands Police Service confirmed the incident happened on Sunday, local time, at the Edgewater Resort in the Arorangi District on the island of Rarotonga.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

In a statement released online, local authorities said: “The weekend closed with another tragic incident when a drowning at Edgewater Resort was reported to Police.

“The victim was a 49-year-old female from New Zealand.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Edgewater Resort in Rarotonga is hugely popular with international tourists. Photo / NZME
The Edgewater Resort in Rarotonga is hugely popular with international tourists. Photo / NZME

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

The Edgewater Resort & Spa is one of the Cook Islands’ most well-known and popular resorts with tourists around the world.

Its lush surroundings and prime location near the beach have made it a firm favourite with travellers and it regularly features in top-rated lists on hotel booking and travelling websites.

- more to come -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Talanoa